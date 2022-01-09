But no single in-game coaching decision was defining for Fangio. It was far more about the overall trend as he oversaw the ongoing struggles of a franchise accustomed to on-field success. The Broncos have had six straight non-playoff seasons since winning the Super Bowl to conclude the 2015 season.
“For the last three seasons, Vic put his heart and soul into coaching the Broncos,” Joe Ellis, the team’s president and chief executive officer, said in a written statement, thanking Fangio for his “maximum effort” and adding that General Manager George Paton “will have full authority” to choose the next coach.
The Broncos will be searching for their fifth head coach in a span of nine years.
“Vic will continue to have great success in this league,” Paton said in a written statement, “and I thank him for everything he did for the Broncos as well as me personally. Looking ahead, there’s a lot of work to be done for us to take the next step. Winning is not easy, and we’re going to embrace the opportunity to improve in every single area of our operation.”
The Broncos ended the season on a four-game losing streak. They went 4-10 after a 3-0 beginning to the season. They were 19-30 in Fangio’s three seasons and never reached the playoffs or even had a .500 season.
The Broncos are ranked third in the NFL in scoring defense and ninth in total defense, reinforcing Fangio’s reputation as one of the league’s top defensive minds. But the Broncos never had a franchise quarterback during Fangio’s tenure, and they continued to struggle on offense this season. They’re ranked 19th in the NFL in total offense.
They might have been a contender to land Aaron Rodgers if the Green Bay Packers had opted to trade him last offseason amid his standoff with the team’s management. But Rodgers remained in Green Bay. He could win his second straight league MVP award and the Packers are the NFC’s top playoff seed. The Broncos were left trying to get by with Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock at quarterback.
Paton reportedly met with Fangio before Saturday’s season finale to discuss potential changes that would be made by Fangio if he were to be retained.
Fangio is likely to be in demand as a defensive coordinator candidate for other NFL teams. The Broncos, meanwhile, will search for a new head coach amid uncertainty about the franchise’s ownership. Many within the sport expect the Broncos, whose ownership situation has been muddled by squabbles among the heirs of late owner Pat Bowlen, to be sold by the Bowlen trust in the coming months and to potentially fetch a price of more than $4 billion.
“With the foundation in place, the progress that’s been made and the resources we have to get better, I’m excited about the future of our team,” Paton said. “We will find an outstanding leader and head coach for the Broncos and our fans.”