Instead, the ball drifted toward Chris Conley’s chest, and he did what receivers are taught to do. In the waning moments of the 2012 SEC championship, Conley caught the pass. He slipped to the turf in bounds. The seconds on the clock melted away. Players watched helplessly, even though they understood the rules and that Georgia had no timeouts remaining. Murray knew immediately. The game was over. Three seconds turned to two, then one and zero. The winner was bound to face Notre Dame in the national championship. Georgia fell short — five yards short in a 32-28 defeat — and Murray quickly jogged into the tunnel.
“I was trying to get in the locker room before the confetti hit the ground,” said Murray, who still, nine years later, gets asked about this game, the critical drive and that ill-fated pass.
That’s what these players remember — those bits of paper streaming from the ceiling. And it wasn’t there to celebrate them. As a freshman, John Theus said perhaps he didn’t realize the weight of this game, but then he saw fellow offensive lineman Kenarious Gates, a junior, kneeling to the ground in disappointment with confetti falling around him.
The Bulldogs’ last national title came 41 years ago. Generations of fans haven’t watched Georgia win it all during their lifetimes. Through the last decade, Nick Saban’s powerhouse program has been the immovable force standing in the way. And here they go again: The No. 3 Bulldogs face the top-seeded Tide in the national championship Monday, a rematch of the SEC title game in December that became Georgia’s seventh straight loss against Alabama.
“Do I know that means a lot to a lot of people? Yes,” Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “Am I trying to play some kind of savior by winning a national championship for millions of people? No. I don’t think that’s my job. My job is to go out there and throw completions to very talented people we have on this team.”
The last time the Bulldogs reached this stage, Georgia built an early lead, but Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa marked his arrival to college football with the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime. Then came the confetti, again serving as the backdrop for Alabama’s celebration.
“It was eerily similar to how we felt about the Chris Conley catch,” said Christian Robinson, a linebacker on the 2012 Georgia team, who attended the title game of the 2017 season. “You can’t take it back. When the confetti gets shot off, it’s done.”
The next season, the Bulldogs lost to Alabama in the 2018 SEC championship, denying them a spot in the playoff. In three of the past four editions of this matchup, Georgia led at halftime. So call it a curse or a mental hurdle the Bulldogs can’t tear down. Former players say Alabama is just that talented. Georgia has struggled against the Crimson Tide, but “we have that in common with a lot of teams,” said Coach Kirby Smart, who previously worked under Saban in Tuscaloosa.
“We weren’t scared of Alabama,” Robinson said. “There wasn’t any hang-up in our minds.”
When Murray began leading the offense on that final drive, he had 68 seconds and no timeouts to march 85 yards down the field. Yet, “I don’t think anybody on that team had any doubt that he was going to go out there and win that game,” said long snapper Ty Frix, a close friend of the Georgia quarterback and a captain on the 2012 team. On that series, it felt as though everything was unfolding in the Bulldogs’ favor. Officials overturned a pass attempt initially ruled an interception. Murray connected with his receivers, and the unit worked down the field while stopping the clock with first downs or by getting out of bounds.
Tight end Arthur Lynch caught a pass, then dragged a defender to the 8-yard line. With time running out, Murray thought he needed to spike the ball so he’d have probably two chances to throw to the end zone. But the staff opted to call a quick play instead.
After Conley’s catch, Murray looked at the clock and thought, “Somehow there has to be a way for me to stop this.” He couldn’t. Murray said he “obsessed” over the film through the next week. Others could hardly bear to watch.
A month later, the Crimson Tide steamrolled Notre Dame for the national title. Georgia’s players watched, realizing they probably would have achieved a similar outcome and ended the program’s national championship drought.
“I think in a lot of people’s mind, it’s a game of, ‘What if?’ ” said Robinson, who worked as an assistant coach at Florida the past four seasons. “... Lives are changed on plays like that.”
Georgia never made it closer to a national title under Mark Richt, who was fired after the 2015 season. The school hired Smart, the defensive coordinator at Alabama, who took part in the joyous celebration after his unit mustered the 2012 game-saving stop. In his second year as Georgia’s coach, Smart brought his alma mater to the national championship, only to be on the receiving end of the Crimson Tide-caused misery.
The Bulldogs grabbed a 13-0 halftime lead in the title game, and early in the third quarter, Tyler Simmons blocked a punt deep in Alabama territory. An offside penalty nullified the play, but video showed that in his well-timed rush, Simmons didn’t cross the line of scrimmage before the snap.
An official from that game admitted in an interview with the Chicago Tribune that Simmons was not offside, but a false start on Alabama should have been called, which would have allowed the Tide to repeat the punt. Yet Georgia fans latched onto this moment as a rallying cry of sorts, feeling as though they were robbed of a game-changing play.
Sometimes strangers see Simmons in public and shout, “You were onsides!”
Alabama completed the comeback by switching to Tagovailoa at quarterback. On the winning play, Simmons closed his eyes once he saw the ball leave Tagovailoa’s hand, traveling toward an open DeVonta Smith sprinting downfield. The roar of the crowd informed him what happened. It took Simmons at least a week to watch a video of the touchdown.
A year later in the conference championship, Saban switched quarterbacks again when facing Georgia — this time, from Tagovailoa to Jalen Hurts. And it worked again.
In some ways, to these players and the fan base, it feels fitting a national title would need to go through the Tide.
“If we want that title, we’ve got to take it from them,” said Frix, whose dad was part of the 1980 national championship team. “I think they deserve to be here. And I think we deserve the opportunity to take it from them.”
Simmons flipped his commitment from Alabama to Georgia when Smart took over the program. He wants to see the smile on his former coach’s face when the Bulldogs finally secure a national championship. Players know what it would mean to the fans, who have been deprived of the sport’s ultimate joy for so long. Murray will be in Indianapolis “jumping around like a madman,” he said, if Georgia wins. Would it bring closure to the time he fell short?
“No,” Murray said. “Because I didn’t win.”
But if the Bulldogs break through with a national title, and do so against the team that has denied them on this stage before, there would be a bit of what Theus described as “poetic justice.”