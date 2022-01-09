Judge served from 2012 to 2019 for Bill Belichick in New England, but for some reason this guy doesn’t have the first idea of how to build up his own team — which is now 10-23 in two seasons under him — without cutting someone else down. His coy reference to the emotional explosion between Washington’s Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen last week wasn’t just a cheap shot, it was something worse. “This ain’t a team that’s having fistfights on the sidelines, this ain’t some clown show organization or something else, okay? We’re talking about the foundation built,” Judge said, as if somehow Rivera’s foundation is cracked and flawed compared to this temple of excellence, the Giants.