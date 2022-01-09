“I visualize that game,” he said during his recovery. “I visualize those moments leading up to it. I get chills thinking about it.”
Though the Warriors moved across San Francisco Bay from Oakland’s Oracle Arena to their lavish, $1.4 billion arena in October 2019, Thompson had never played there until Sunday, when he made his long-anticipated return in a breezy 96-82 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He wasted no time getting into the box score — tossing in a runner over Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen on Golden State’s first possession — but still appeared overwhelmed by excitement. With Coach Steve Kerr choosing to start his five-time all-star guard but play him in short bursts, Thompson pumped away on an exercise bike as he waited his chance to get back into the game.
As the omicron variant has stretched NBA rosters and diminished the quality of play, Thompson’s debut was a badly needed injection of joy and intrigue. With unfamiliar faces dotting lineups on a nightly basis, here was the return of a household name and a beloved franchise icon who, like backcourt mate Stephen Curry, has the uncanny ability to improve the mood of those around him.
“Klay’s the spirit of what we do,” Curry said in the run-up to Sunday. “He’s all about the team. He’s all about winning. He’s all about that competitive fire.”
The last time Thompson took the court was June 13, 2019; Kevin Durant hadn’t left for the Brooklyn Nets, Kawhi Leonard hadn’t signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, Anthony Davis was still a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, and Russell Westbrook was still on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Thompson’s dual injuries kept him away from the sport for longer than Michael Jordan’s first retirement (637 days).
Anticipation builds with any star’s return, but there was a notable glee surrounding Thompson’s because of his everyman sensibilities. The 31-year-old guard likes his boat, his dog and his basketball, and his life has often seemed as simple as that to outsiders. He counted down to his return just like the die-hard fans who have followed him since he was selected by the Warriors in the 2011 lottery.
Last Monday, Thompson held up six fingers as he jogged off the court to hint at his return in six days. On Saturday, he announced his return on social media with a wide smile and posted the clip from “Space Jam” in which comedian Bill Murray shows up midgame to help Jordan’s “Tune Squad,” alongside the caption: “Bill Murray is my spirit animal. I’M SO EXCITED TO SEE Y’ALL DUBNATION!”
Just as the Warriors leaned into the pomp and circumstance during Curry’s three-point record-setting night at Madison Square Garden last month, they pulled out all the stops for Thompson on Sunday, dubbed “Klay Day” by fans across social media.
“Tonight is about all of us showing our appreciation for what he’s had to go through individually and expressing our affection for him,” Kerr said at his pregame news conference. “This will be a game that I’ll remember my whole life just because of what Klay has done for our franchise, what he’s done for me, what he’s done for his teammates and how much they all mean to each other.”
Golden State’s players paid tribute by donning different versions of Thompson’s No. 11 jersey during warmups, and Warriors fans were greeted by a video of Thompson narrating his career highlights and journey back to the court. Public address announcer Matt Pitman saved Thompson for last during player introductions, letting the deafening cheers from the sold-out arena linger for nearly 30 seconds. Curry egged on the crowd as his fellow Splash Brother bounded toward Golden State’s huddle and fans donned white T-shirts with Thompson’s image that sold for $34.99 at the team store.
Thompson got off to a nice start with his runner in the opening minute, but he brought down the house with a poster dunk shortly before halftime. Dribbling past Allen from the right angle, he made a beeline for the rim through four Cavaliers, planted off his left leg without hesitation and finished strong over Lamar Stevens with a right-handed dunk. Clearly, Thompson had no plans of easing into his comeback.
The young and overmatched Cavaliers, ravaged by injuries, offered only scant resistance. Curry paced Golden State with a game-high 28 points, and Thompson, who added 17 points on 7-for-18 shooting in 20 minutes, surpassed two milestones to complete his storybook evening: 12,000 career points and 1,800 career three-pointers.
One of the pandemic’s enduring qualities has been its ability to scramble our sense of time, disrupting traditional rhythms and making everything that happened before March 2020 feel like prehistoric times. Thompson last took the court more than a year before the Disney World bubble, and footage from that game already belongs in a time capsule. Until this season, the Warriors hadn’t looked like their world-beating selves during the pandemic, missing the playoffs in each of the past two seasons.
But there was a “Back to the Future” vibe as fans chanted Thompson’s name in the closing minutes Sunday. Just like the old days, Golden State skated to victory.