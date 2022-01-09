There was just too much offense to keep up with from the Terps (12-4, 4-1 Big Ten) as five players scored in double figures. Diamond Miller set the tone early with 10 first-quarter points before finishing with 12 and six assists.
The Golden Gophers had no answer for Reese and Chloe Bibby as they were a combined 18 for 23 from the field. Reese was 9 for 9 before she missed a shot and finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season. The sophomore has posted double-doubles in her past five games.
“Just doing whatever it takes to help my teammates,” Reese said. “Just rebounding and just boxing out and trying to get steals.
“They were getting it to me a lot and I was finishing. So just whatever it takes to help the team.”
Bibby was one point shy of her career high with 23 points and grabbed six rebounds as she has settled more into a power forward role recently. With Miller returning to the starting lineup and Mimi Collins heading to the bench, Bibby no longer has to fill a small forward role with the first group. She’s a matchup problem when she gets going with the size (6-foot-2) to be effective around the rim, but the skill to stretch beyond the three-point line.
“My teammates were finding me,” Bibby said. “I thought Ash [Owusu] did a phenomenal job just being a floor general. Always feel good when the ball's in her hands and she's going to make a great decision either way.
“My teammates, they always giving me confidence, regardless. But right now, I think we're just in such a good flow. Whatever position Coach B puts me in, I'm going to work hard. Especially on the defensive end, the kind of energy and effort kind of flows through the rest of the team. And that's really what I want to bring, regardless of what position I'm at.”
Ashley Owusu played one of her best all-around games of the season with 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds. She picked her spots to be aggressive and look for her shot while also setting up teammates throughout the night. The junior all-Big Ten guard played a significant role in the efficiency that came from Bibby and Reese and Coach Brenda Frese called it one of her most “flawless” games. Meanwhile, Katie Benzan added 10 points and six assists on an off shooting night from the long-distance bomber.
The Minnesota offense was a problem for Maryland in stretches as Deja Winters scored a team-high 20 points and knocked down six three-pointers. She buried four in a row at the start of the second quarter to cut the Terps lead to three. Frese changed defenses at halftime and threw a variety of different looks at Winters in the second half.
The Maryland defenders struggled to stay in from of Sara Scalia, who scored 19 points, and Kadi Sissoko added 15 points and seven rebounds. The Gophers used an 8-1 run in the second quarter to cut the lead to 36-34 and used a 7-0 third-quarter stretch to reduce the deficit to 45-43 shortly after halftime.
Maryland responded with an 8-0 run to go up 57-48 en route to putting the game away.
Here’s what else to know about Sunday’s game:
Shorthanded Gophers
Minnesota was without Coach Lindsay Whalen as she continues to recover from appendectomy surgery. Associate head coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis served as acting head coach with Whalen out. Thibault-DuDonis is the daughter of Washington Mystics Coach Mike Thibault. Thibault was the head coach of the Connecticut Sun in 2004 and drafted Whalen out of Minnesota with the No. 4 pick in the WNBA draft.
“I’m lucky to be able to do this with the people around me,” Thibault-DuDonis said. “Coach Whalen has empowered me. We’ve been communicating this whole time. And then Coach Kelly [Curry] and Coach Shimmy [Gray-Miller] have both been head coaches before. So it really helps to have those two in my corner.”
The Gophers were also without point guard Jasmine Powell, who had a death in the family. Powell ranks No. 3 in the Big Ten with 5.7 assists.
Offensive boards
Giving up offensive rebounds continues to be an issue for Maryland as opponents get additional opportunities after a defensive stop. The Terps gave up seven in the first half alone and the Gophers scored nine second-chance points. The Gophers finished the game with 13 offensive boards and outrebounded Maryland 36-34.
Sharing is caring
Maryland’s 23 assists tied for the second most this season and was four shy of a season high. The assists-to-turnover ratio is one of the most important metrics to Frese and the Terps were a strong 23-8 on Sunday.
Time off
Maryland will have a week off before facing No. 8 Michigan at home for their sixth top-10 matchup of the season. Frese is looking forward to the practice time as she explained that her team is still trying to jell with Miller coming back from a knee injury and after losing Faith Masonius to an ACL tear.
“As coaches, we love it because we can game plan and do a lot of different things,” Frese said. “I don’t know if they want that many practices. … Players probably hate it, they’d rather play games.
“Right now, we’re trying to make our practices harder than our games. I can’t credit them enough, terrific response from the Indiana game and we want to just keep moving the needle to have great practices.”