Ashley Owusu played one of her best all-around games of the season with 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds. She picked her spots to be aggressive and look for her shot while also setting up teammates throughout the night. The junior all-Big Ten guard played a significant role in the efficiency that came from Bibby and Reese and Coach Brenda Frese called it one of her most “flawless” games. Meanwhile, Katie Benzan added 10 points and six assists on an off shooting night from the long-distance bomber.