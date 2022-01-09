The Maryland men’s basketball team had clawed its way out of a massive deficit that once seemed insurmountable. Wisconsin had led by as many as 21 points Sunday night, yet the Terrapins responded with force, unwilling to fold and take this as just another defeat in a lost season. Maryland turned that hefty deficit into a narrow lead, but when the Terps needed to push ahead in the final minutes, they couldn’t climb past the No. 23 Badgers and ended up with a 70-69 defeat at Xfinity Center.