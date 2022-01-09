Senior guard Eric Ayala hit a three-pointer with four seconds to go, trimming Maryland’s deficit to 70-69, and the Terps fouled Wisconsin’s Brad Davison. He missed both attempts, but it didn’t matter — Ayala’s desperate half-court heave was off the mark. Maryland fell to 0-4 in conference play for the first time since 1992-93, and its hopes of salvaging an NCAA tournament-worthy campaign have faded rapidly.
Before Davison’s misses, Wisconsin hit six straight attempts from the foul line in the final 30 seconds to keep Maryland (8-7, 0-4 Big Ten) from finishing the comeback. Fatts Russell drew a foul with 36 seconds to go, and the Terps’ senior point guard made just one of two attempts to trim their deficit to 64-62. After that, Maryland needed the Badgers (13-2, 4-1) to falter from the free throw line to have a chance.
After Ayala didn’t score in the first half, he led the surge, recording 19 points after halftime, including four shots from three-point range. Maryland shot 59.3 percent from the field during the second half and made 5 of 10 attempts from deep. The Terps needed that boost after another poor start: They trailed 29-8 after 12 minutes.
Maryland managed to limit Wisconsin star Johnny Davis to 7-for-19 shooting for 19 points. Tyler Wahl lifted the Badgers instead, scoring a career-high 21 points.
Here’s what else to know from Maryland’s loss:
A familiar climb
For the third straight game, the Terps fell into a double-digit deficit in the first half. But each time, they managed to generate a gritty climb back. Maryland turned a 12-point deficit Monday at Iowa into a 40-36 halftime lead. On Thursday at Illinois, the Terps trailed by as many as 14 points before building another four-point advantage at the break. That trend continued against the Badgers.
Wisconsin led by 21 after a three-pointer by Chucky Hepburn with 8:21 left in the first half. Instead of crumbling, the Terps immediately rebounded with a 15-0 run. Xavier Green hit a three-pointer in transition during the hot stretch, and Donta Scott followed with another basket from deep while also drawing a foul and making the free throw. The Terps managed to narrow their deficit to 33-26 at halftime.
The Terps took their first lead at 36-35 early in the second half after back-to-back threes from Ayala, but again, Maryland could not finish the comeback.
Slowing Davis
Maryland interim coach Danny Manning knew the Terps wouldn’t contain Davis entirely, but he wanted to force the Wisconsin star into a below-average performance. And after the 6-foot-5 sophomore guard scored seven points in the first 4:05, his production slowed.
Davis had scored at least 20 points in each of the past six games, but on Sunday he finished with 19, slightly down from his average of 22.6. He shot 1 for 7 from three-point range. Davis leads his team in points, rebounds, assists and steals, and against the Terps the nation’s fourth-leading scorer provided enough to help his team avoid a collapse.
The Terps have played three of the top scorers in Division I over the past week, so Davis was just Maryland’s latest test. Iowa’s Keegan Murray, who leads the country at 24.7 points, matched his career high of 35 against the Terps. Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, who’s fifth in the nation at 22.5, leaned on a dominant second half to score 23.
Green’s burst
Maryland hasn’t gotten much from its bench lately: The reserves hadn’t combined for more than nine points in any of the previous three games. But against the Badgers, Green had a breakthrough performance. The 25-year-old graduate transfer from Old Dominion hadn’t scored more than three points in a game this season, but against Wisconsin he recorded 10 on 4-for-5 shooting.
Green hit a critical three-pointer during Maryland’s dominant stretch in the first half, then added five points in the second as the Terps navigated the tight game.
More from The Post: