“I feel like we’re close to turning the corner,” Manning said.
Right now, close isn’t enough. This loss sent the Terps (8-7, 0-4 Big Ten) tumbling to an 0-4 start in conference play for the first time since 1992-93, and their hopes of salvaging an NCAA tournament-worthy campaign have faded rapidly.
A win against the Badgers could have provided a jolt of optimism in a season defined by Mark Turgeon’s abrupt departure and lackluster performances. The Terps kept the game tight through the second half, and senior guard Eric Ayala hit a three-pointer with four seconds to go, trimming their deficit to 70-69. Clinging to hope of an upset, the Terps fouled Wisconsin’s Brad Davison. Davison was off the mark on both free throws — the second one was an intentional miss, Wisconsin Coach Greg Gard said — but it didn’t matter. Ayala’s desperate half-court heave didn’t connect.
“It’s all about hitting a stride,” Ayala said. “Tonight was a winnable game.”
Before Davison’s misses, Wisconsin had made six straight attempts from the foul line in the final 30 seconds to keep Maryland from finishing the comeback. Fatts Russell drew a foul with 36 seconds to go, and the Terps’ senior point guard made just one of two attempts to trim their deficit to 64-62. After that, Maryland needed the Badgers (13-2, 4-1) to falter from the free throw line to have a chance.
Ayala didn’t score in the first half, but he led the surge, recording 19 points after halftime and making four shots from three-point range. Ayala was limited in the first half because he picked up two fouls, and he said he had a better sense of how the Badgers wanted to guard him after halftime.
But there was also a desire to win that made it seem as though Ayala “just made his mind up to go play,” Manning said.
With better ball movement, Maryland shot 59.3 percent from the field during the second half and made 5 of 10 attempts from deep. The Terps needed that boost after another poor start: They trailed 29-8 after 12 minutes.
Maryland managed to limit Wisconsin star Johnny Davis to 7-for-19 shooting for 19 points. Tyler Wahl lifted the Badgers instead, scoring a career-high 21 points.
Here’s what else to know from Maryland’s loss:
A familiar climb
For the third straight game, the Terps fell into a double-digit deficit in the first half. But each time, they managed to generate a gritty climb back despite ultimately losing. Maryland turned a 12-point deficit Monday at Iowa into a 40-36 halftime lead. On Thursday at Illinois, the Terps trailed by as many as 14 points before building another four-point advantage at the break. That trend continued against the Badgers.
“I don’t like it when we give up such an early lead like we did tonight,” Manning said. “But we’ve shown that we have the wherewithal to continue to find a way to claw, fight and scratch and get back into the ballgame.”
Wisconsin led by 21 after a three-pointer by Chucky Hepburn with 8:21 left in the first half. Instead of crumbling, the Terps immediately rebounded with a 15-0 run. Xavier Green hit a three-pointer in transition during the hot stretch, and Donta Scott followed with another basket from deep while also drawing a foul and making the free throw. The Terps managed to narrow their deficit to 33-26 at halftime.
The Terps took their first lead at 36-35 early in the second half after back-to-back threes from Ayala, but again Maryland could not finish the comeback.
Slowing Davis
Manning knew the Terps wouldn’t contain Davis entirely, but he wanted to force the Wisconsin star into a below-average performance. And after the 6-foot-5 sophomore guard scored seven points in the first 4:05, his production slowed — thanks in large part to Green’s defensive effort.
“I just knew to be a pest,” Green said.
Davis had scored at least 20 points in each of the previous six games, but Sunday he finished with 19, slightly down from his average of 22.6. He shot 1 for 7 from three-point range. Davis leads his team in points, rebounds and assists, and the nation’s fourth-leading scorer provided enough to help his team avoid a collapse against the Terps.
The Terps have played three of the top scorers in Division I over the past week, so Davis was just their latest test. Iowa’s Keegan Murray, who leads the country at 24.7 points, matched his career high of 35. Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, who’s fifth in the nation at 22.5 points, leaned on a dominant second half to score 23.
Green’s burst
Maryland hasn’t gotten much from its bench lately: The reserves hadn’t combined for more than nine points in any of the previous three games. But against the Badgers, Green had a breakthrough offensive performance. The 25-year-old graduate transfer from Old Dominion hadn’t scored more than three points in a game this season, but against Wisconsin he recorded 10 on 4-for-5 shooting.
Green hit a critical three-pointer during Maryland’s strong stretch in the first half, then added five points in the second as the Terps navigated the tight game.
More from The Post: