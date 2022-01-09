A win against the Badgers could have provided a jolt of optimism in a season defined by Mark Turgeon’s abrupt departure and lackluster performances. The Terps kept the game tight through the second half, and senior guard Eric Ayala hit a three-pointer with four seconds to go, trimming their deficit to 70-69. Clinging to hope of an upset, the Terps fouled Wisconsin’s Brad Davison. Davison was off the mark on both free throws — the second one was an intentional miss, Wisconsin Coach Greg Gard said — but it didn’t matter. Ayala’s desperate half-court heave didn’t connect.