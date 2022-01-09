If the Chargers win Sunday night, the Patriots would be the No. 5 seed, the Chargers No. 6 and the Steelers No. 7. If the Raiders win, the Raiders would be the No. 5 seed, the Patriots No. 6 and the Steelers No. 7. If the Chargers and Raiders tie, the Patriots would be the No. 5 seed, the Chargers No. 6 and the Raiders No. 7 (Washington Post Staff/TWP)