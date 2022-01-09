In the NFC, can Tom Brady overcome a spate of injuries and Antonio Brown-driven turmoil and lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a repeat Super Bowl championship? Can the top-seeded Green Bay Packers break through after two consecutive losses in the NFC championship game, adding a second Super Bowl title to Aaron Rodgers’s Hall of Fame résumé? Can the Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay avenge his Super Bowl loss from a few years ago and declare himself the NFL’s next great coach?
In the AFC, will Josh Allen enter the ranks of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks by leading the Buffalo Bills to their first Super Bowl since the mid-1990s? Can New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick crash the Super Bowl with a rookie quarterback? Can the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid create an AFC dynasty with their third straight trip to the Super Bowl?
The story lines will begin to cease Saturday afternoon, replaced by wins and losses. Judging by the regular season, the results will be anyone’s guess.