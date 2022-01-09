What you need to know
NFL poised to complete its second pandemic-plagued regular season with no cancellations
The NFL is reaching the finish line to its regular season, with the Sunday games of Week 18 at hand.
The league is poised to complete its second straight regular season amid the pandemic with no games canceled entirely.
Three games were postponed this season by two days each, all during Week 15. The NFL pushed forward thereafter, even with an ongoing major surge in coronavirus cases attributed to the omicron variant.
The NFL and the NFL Players Association adjusted their protocols several times in an attempt to live with the virus and continue to operate while dealing a variant described by league leaders as being more transmissible but generally leading to less severe illness.
The league and union gave vaccinated, asymptomatic players and team staffers a path to return from a positive coronavirus test in as little as one day. They eliminated regular testing of vaccinated, symptom-free individuals. And finally, based on guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they shortened the isolation period to five days — down from 10 days — following a positive test, regardless of the individual’s vaccination status.
That has helped teams to replenish their rosters quicker. The games have continued, even when teams have been forced to play with depleted lineups. The NFL has stuck to its approach that games are postponed for medical reasons, not over competitive considerations.
Now the issue becomes attempting to play the postseason.
“If this follows the trend that we’ve seen in other countries, we do expect there will be a rapid decline with omicron,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, told the NFL Network late last week. “So I would see us being in the thick of this for the next two to three weeks and then hopefully seeing a decline in cases as we get later in our playoffs. But, again, we’ve been wrong about where this thing goes before. So we’ll just have to continue to monitor it and stay alert and nimble and able to pivot if need be.”
Hello, 17th game
Teams are playing their 17th games of the regular season for the first time ever, as the NFL reaches the Sunday of Week 18 of its season.
Franchise owners put the 17-game season into effect for the 2021 season after securing the right to do so as part of their 2020 collective bargaining agreement with the players. The controversy over a 17-game season mostly has faded while the focus has shifted to other topics, from the league’s handling of its surge in omicron cases to, most recently, Antonio Brown’s shirtless exit from the field last Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
But some measure of controversy has lingered, as when Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said on a podcast in November that a 17-game season is “pointless” and “a terrible decision.” The NFL Players Association agreed to a 17-game season as part of the central trade-off in the CBA negotiations by which the players received an increased share of revenue. JC Tretter, the Cleveland Browns center who is the NFLPA’s president, said in an interview last month in Washington that he was unbothered by the criticism.
“I think our guys are passionate about these issues,” Tretter said. “And what I’ve tried to convey to everybody since being elected is: The work isn’t done. What we’ve agreed to, and the changes we’ve made in the CBA … doesn’t mean we can’t accomplish some other things during that 10 years. And if you’re passionate about these issues and you want to see further changes, come get involved and that will lead to those further changes.”
Former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, an NFLPA vice president, said in a phone interview last month that he believes most players have accepted the 17-game season, at least until the next round of CBA negotiations.
“Generally speaking, professional athletes don’t really dwell on things that they no longer can control,” Alexander said. “Obviously some guys don’t like 17 games. And it was like, ‘I hate this. But this is what I’m given now.’ Just based on our general work environment, if you dwell on something that you don’t like too long, you can find yourself out of a job. Just from that perspective alone, I think a lot of guys not necessarily have moved on with it, but they’re just dealing with it because this is the new normal. There’s nothing that they can do that’s going to change it, no arguing, no yelling … until 10 years from now.”
The Broncos' dismissal of Vic Fangio ushers in the firing season for NFL coaches
Two NFL teams, the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars, made head coaching changes during the season. A third, the Denver Broncos, fired Vic Fangio on Sunday, one day after a season-ending loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
They soon will have company, with more changes expected when teams complete their Week 18 games Sunday.
The Chicago Bears seem nearly certain to fire Matt Nagy as their coach. The Minnesota Vikings appear likely to dismiss Mike Zimmer. There also has been speculation about the Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll.
There have been reports about the Carolina Panthers planning to retain Matt Rhule and the New York Giants being intent upon retaining Joe Judge. It remains to be seen to what extent the Giants’ current five-game losing streak and his 11-minute postgame rant last weekend threaten to change the situation with Judge.
Teams held off from firing their coaches recently even with the new NFL rule that allows franchises to conduct interviews with head coaching candidates from other teams during the final two weeks of the regular season. But the Broncos acted quickly Sunday and more moves undoubtedly will come soon.