What you need to know
Jim Harbaugh is being linked to the Raiders and Bears coaching jobsReturn to menu
Speculation about the possibility of Jim Harbaugh returning to coach in the NFL is a virtually annual staple of the firing-and-hiring cycle.
It’s back, with a report last week by the Athletic that Harbaugh could consider such a move. The father of a Michigan recruit subsequently told 247 Sports that Harbaugh indicated he planned to “entertain” NFL offers.
His coaching stock is back up after he took Michigan to a semifinal loss in the College Football Playoff. But his coaching prowess always has been well regarded in NFL circles, given that he went 44-19-1 over four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and led them to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2012 season. The Niners made three straight appearances in the NFC title game with Harbaugh as their coach.
It all could be a negotiating tactic by Harbaugh to create additional leverage at Michigan after he accepted a pay cut last year. Or his NFL interest could be legitimate.
Two potential vacancies could be particularly intriguing, given Harbaugh’s ties to the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders. He was with the Bears as a player after he was chosen by them in the first round of the 1987 draft. His coaching career began with the Oakland Raiders in 2002 as their quarterbacks coach.
Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi recalled, on “The GM Shuffle” podcast, being a Raiders executive and recommending to then-owner Al Davis that the team hire Harbaugh.
“Harbaugh just fell in love with the Raiders. … He learned how to coach with the Raiders,” Lombardi said. “So I could see the appeal to going back.”
The Jacksonville Jaguars probably would have to oust Trent Baalke as their general manager if they want to pursue Harbaugh, given the friction that existed between the two when they were together with the 49ers.
Case Keenum starts for Browns after Baker Mayfield’s season shut downReturn to menu
Case Keenum starts at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns as they complete their disappointing season by hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in an early-afternoon game.
The Browns are eliminated from playoff contention and starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is sitting out this game.
He was placed on the injured reserve list last week and is scheduled to undergo surgery Jan. 19 on the injured left shoulder that plagued him for much of the season.
Mayfield was sacked nine times in Monday night’s loss at Pittsburgh.
His long-term future in Cleveland is uncertain. Mayfield is under contract to the Browns for next season after the team exercised the fifth-year option in his rookie contract for $18.858 million.
But his play so far has made it unclear whether the Browns will sign him to a lucrative long-term deal. He is eligible for free agency following the 2022 season, although the Browns could utilize the franchise-player tag to limit his mobility at that point if they choose to do so.
There were multiple reports Sunday that the Browns head into the offseason planning for Mayfield to be their starter next season. That makes sense, based on his contract. But there remains plenty of time for such plans to change, potentially.
NFL set to surpass 17 million in attendance this seasonReturn to menu
The NFL expects to surpass the 17 million mark in fan attendance at games this season, the league said last week in a written statement on Twitter by spokesman Brian McCarthy.
That’s after only 1.2 million fans attended games leaguewide during the 2020 season and postseason, when games were played in empty stadiums or with reduced fan capacities because of the coronavirus pandemic.
All NFL stadiums were cleared for full fan capacity before this season.
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., has hosted more than 1.1 million fans this season, McCarthy wrote.
It is the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. The Super Bowl is scheduled to be played there Feb. 13.
Aaron Rodgers calls speculation about Super Bowl boycott the ‘dumbest... story ever’Return to menu
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasted no time debunking speculation Friday — later said to have been precipitated by a prank — that Rodgers would threaten to boycott the Super Bowl, if the Green Bay Packers advance that far, over the NFL’s coronavirus protocols.
That theory initially was put forward earlier Friday by radio host and former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, before a subsequent reversal.
Rodgers took to Twitter later in the day to deny it, forcefully, with hashtags that labeled the report both “fake news” and the “dumbest [expletive] story ever.”
Esiason and his co-host, Gregg Giannotti, said later in the show that they believed Esiason had been victimized by a prank.
Perhaps they should have vetted the information before talking about it on the air.
Rodgers was at the center of a sizable controversy this season when he vigorously defended his unvaccinated status after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Under the protocols developed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, Rodgers is not subject to coronavirus testing or contact-tracing considerations for 90 days following his positive test, a period that expires just before the Super Bowl.
T.J. Watt could break Michael Strahan’s record for sacks in seasonReturn to menu
Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt has a chance Sunday to the break Michael Strahan’s single-season NFL sack record.
Watt has 21.5 sacks this season entering the Steelers’ early-afternoon game at Baltimore. Strahan had 22.5 sacks for the New York Giants in 2001.
Watt had four of the Steelers’ nine sacks in their victory Monday night over the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field.
“The first year or two, I used to do big individual goals: ‘x’ amount of sacks, TFLs [tackles for loss], all that stuff,” Watt said after that game. “But it adds too much pressure. You start chasing and all that stuff. And now it’s just trying to affect every game the best that I can …. It’s been working for me. So I’m not really looking at goals like that any more, just trying to be a game-wrecker.”
If Watt breaks the record, it will come in the NFL’s first 17-game regular season. It will be the 15th game played this season by Watt, who has missed two games because of injuries.
Strahan’s record-breaking sack came with controversy, as Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre obligingly went to the turf in Strahan’s vicinity.
And even the stat itself creates a degree of murkiness. Sacks were not an official NFL statistic before 1982. According to Pro Football Reference, the unofficial single-season sack record since 1960 is the 23 by Al Baker for the Detroit Lions in 1978.
Jared Goff active, set to return to Lions’ lineupReturn to menu
Quarterback Jared Goff is active for the Detroit Lions for their early-afternoon game at home against the Green Bay Packers.
He is set to return to the Lions’ lineup after a two-game absence.
Goff had been listed as questionable on the injury report.
He missed one game after a positive test for the coronavirus, then another game with a knee injury. Tim Boyle started in his place.
Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL farewell could be anticlimacticReturn to menu
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had an emotional farewell to Heinz Field and Pittsburgh fans in the Steelers’ triumph Monday night over the Cleveland Browns.
He could play his final NFL game Sunday in Baltimore.
Roethlisberger has not officially announced that he will retire in the offseason. But he acknowledged that Monday’s meeting with the Browns was likely his final home game.
The Steelers can reach the AFC playoffs only if they beat the Ravens, the Indianapolis Colts lose to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars and the Raiders-Chargers game Sunday night does not end in a tie.
It could be an anticlimactic ending for Roethlisberger, a two-time Super Bowl winner who ranks fifth on the NFL’s list of career passing yards leaders behind only Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.
David Bakhtiari is active for the PackersReturn to menu
Left tackle David Bakhtiari is active for the Green Bay Packers for their early-afternoon game at Detroit and could make his season debut.
Bakhtiari practiced fully Friday and had been listed as questionable on the injury report.
He has not played all season and missed the final regular season game and two playoff games last season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in practice on Dec. 31, 2020.
He is one of the league’s top left tackles when he’s healthy and his potential return for the postseason could provide a considerable boost to the Packers’ Super Bowl chances.
Tyler Huntley starts again for Ravens as Lamar Jackson remains sidelinedReturn to menu
Tyler Huntley makes another fill-in start at quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens as they attempt to keep their long-shot AFC playoff hopes alive in an early-afternoon game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium.
Huntley gets the start with Lamar Jackson sidelined for a fourth straight game because of his ankle injury.
Jackson did not practice all week and the Ravens ruled him out Friday.
The Ravens can reach the postseason only with a victory over the Steelers combined with losses by the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.
Public memorial service planned for John MaddenReturn to menu
A public memorial service for John Madden is planned for Feb. 15 in Oakland, the NFL announced late last week.
“The Madden family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support during the difficult time following John Madden’s passing,” the NFL said in a written statement.
Further details about the public memorial service will be announced soon, the NFL said.
Madden died Dec. 28 at age 85.
He was among the most significant figures in NFL history as a Super Bowl-winning coach for the Oakland Raiders, a beloved broadcaster over three decades and the namesake of the “Madden NFL Football” video game franchise.
Derrick Henry won’t play Sunday for TitansReturn to menu
The Tennessee Titans won’t have tailback Derrick Henry in their lineup for their regular season finale.
The Titans did not active Henry from the injured reserve list by Saturday’s roster deadline. That left him ineligible to play in Sunday’s early-afternoon game at Houston.
Henry practiced last week after being designated for return from the IR list by the Titans.
He underwent surgery in early November for a foot injury. Henry last played on Halloween. He presumably will return to the lineup during the postseason. Even with all his missed time, Henry still was the NFL’s sixth-leading rusher entering this weekend’s Week 18 play.
The Titans would clinch the AFC’s top playoff seed with a triumph over the Texans. That would give them a first-round postseason bye — and more time for Henry to rest and prepare for his return — and home-field advantage through the AFC championship game, if they advance that far.
The Chiefs would get the No. 1 seed if the Titans lose to the Texans.
Jaguars fans will send in the clowns to get the owner’s attentionReturn to menu
A fresh, unique embarrassment is planned by fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have been frustrated by losing seasons that result in excellent draft picks — and more failure and futility on the field.
Fans last week changed their social media profile photos to an image of a clown with owner Shad Khan’s signature mustache (their Snidely Whiplash) and have been replying to posts with clown emoji as well as calling for the firing of General Manager Trent Baalke.
On Sunday, they intend to wear clown makeup and wigs for a #clownout at the 1 p.m. game against the Indianapolis Colts (on Fox) as a disappointing 2-14 season in which Urban Meyer was fired as coach after a string of embarrassments mercifully comes to an end.
It’s a game with quite a lot on the line: A loss would assure the Jaguars of another No. 1 draft pick (after taking quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the top pick last year). A victory would put the 9-7 Colts in the playoffs.
The prospect of TIAA Bank Field dotted with clowns led RoofClaim.com, a Georgia company that does business in Florida, suing to have its name removed as primary sponsor of the regular season finale, according to the Associated Press.
Lawrence was diplomatic about the prospect of a clown show.
“I wouldn’t do that,” he said last week, “but you know, fans feel how they feel. We wanted to win a lot more games, so I get the frustration. Obviously we haven’t had much success this season, so that’s frustrating for us as well. But it’s the Jags and they’ve been a fan since the Jags started, so you see that passion and we want to do everything we can to go win for the city and for these fans."
NFL poised to complete its second pandemic-plagued regular season with no cancellationsReturn to menu
The NFL is reaching the finish line to its regular season, with the Sunday games of Week 18 at hand.
The league is poised to complete its second straight regular season amid the pandemic with no games canceled entirely.
Three games were postponed this season by two days each, all during Week 15. The NFL pushed forward thereafter, even with an ongoing major surge in coronavirus cases attributed to the omicron variant.
The NFL and the NFL Players Association adjusted their protocols several times in an attempt to live with the virus and continue to operate while dealing a variant described by league leaders as being more transmissible but generally leading to less severe illness.
The league and union gave vaccinated, asymptomatic players and team staffers a path to return from a positive coronavirus test in as little as one day. They eliminated regular testing of vaccinated, symptom-free individuals. And finally, based on guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they shortened the isolation period to five days — down from 10 days — following a positive test, regardless of the individual’s vaccination status.
That has helped teams to replenish their rosters quicker. The games have continued, even when teams have been forced to play with depleted lineups. The NFL has stuck to its approach that games are postponed for medical reasons, not over competitive considerations.
Now the issue becomes attempting to play the postseason.
“If this follows the trend that we’ve seen in other countries, we do expect there will be a rapid decline with omicron,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, told the NFL Network late last week. “So I would see us being in the thick of this for the next two to three weeks and then hopefully seeing a decline in cases as we get later in our playoffs. But, again, we’ve been wrong about where this thing goes before. So we’ll just have to continue to monitor it and stay alert and nimble and able to pivot if need be.”
Hello, 17th gameReturn to menu
Teams are playing their 17th games of the regular season for the first time ever, as the NFL reaches the Sunday of Week 18 of its season.
Franchise owners put the 17-game season into effect for the 2021 season after securing the right to do so as part of their 2020 collective bargaining agreement with the players. The controversy over a 17-game season mostly has faded while the focus has shifted to other topics, from the league’s handling of its surge in omicron cases to, most recently, Antonio Brown’s shirtless exit from the field last Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
But some measure of controversy has lingered, as when Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said on a podcast in November that a 17-game season is “pointless” and “a terrible decision.” The NFL Players Association agreed to a 17-game season as part of the central trade-off in the CBA negotiations by which the players received an increased share of revenue. JC Tretter, the Cleveland Browns center who is the NFLPA’s president, said in an interview last month in Washington that he was unbothered by the criticism.
“I think our guys are passionate about these issues,” Tretter said. “And what I’ve tried to convey to everybody since being elected is: The work isn’t done. What we’ve agreed to, and the changes we’ve made in the CBA … doesn’t mean we can’t accomplish some other things during that 10 years. And if you’re passionate about these issues and you want to see further changes, come get involved and that will lead to those further changes.”
Former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, an NFLPA vice president, said in a phone interview last month that he believes most players have accepted the 17-game season, at least until the next round of CBA negotiations.
“Generally speaking, professional athletes don’t really dwell on things that they no longer can control,” Alexander said. “Obviously some guys don’t like 17 games. And it was like, ‘I hate this. But this is what I’m given now.’ Just based on our general work environment, if you dwell on something that you don’t like too long, you can find yourself out of a job. Just from that perspective alone, I think a lot of guys not necessarily have moved on with it, but they’re just dealing with it because this is the new normal. There’s nothing that they can do that’s going to change it, no arguing, no yelling … until 10 years from now.”