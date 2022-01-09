“Generally speaking, professional athletes don’t really dwell on things that they no longer can control,” Alexander said. “Obviously some guys don’t like 17 games. And it was like, ‘I hate this. But this is what I’m given now.’ Just based on our general work environment, if you dwell on something that you don’t like too long, you can find yourself out of a job. Just from that perspective alone, I think a lot of guys not necessarily have moved on with it, but they’re just dealing with it because this is the new normal. There’s nothing that they can do that’s going to change it, no arguing, no yelling … until 10 years from now.”