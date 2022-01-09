Back with the Wizards for the first time in seven months, Hachimura will focus on adjusting to a slew of new teammates, a new coach and a new playbook he has spent the past few months studying but has never put into practice. After his return was delayed by a stint in the NBA’s coronavirus protocols, Hachimura hasn’t so much as played five-on-five in practice against teammates, a fact that did not seem to worry Coach Wes Unseld Jr. in the slightest.