Rui Hachimura, Washington’s first-round draft pick in 2019, suited up Sunday against the Magic for the first time since a June 2 first-round playoff loss at Philadelphia. Hachimura’s season debut, highly anticipated by Wizards fans and even more anticipated by Hachimura’s fervent followers in his native Japan, comes after the forward’s extended layoff.
Hachimura did not start Sunday; he entered with 8:45 remaining in the first quarter as the Wizards attempted to stop a slide in which they had lost three of four games and five of seven.
Hachimura missed training camp with an excused absence and joined the team in October to begin a slow, carefully managed ramp-up. The last time he had played competitively was at this summer’s Tokyo Games, where Hachimura led the Akatsuki Five to their first Olympic appearance since 1976.
Hachimura’s role in his home country was even more significant off the court: He was one of Japan’s two flag bearers at the Opening Ceremonies, an immense honor that came with equally heavy responsibility and scrutiny. The 23-year-old, born to a Beninese father and Japanese mother, became a global symbol for the cosmopolitan, increasingly diverse society Japan wanted the world to see.
He also faced discriminatory backlash from citizens of a country that has a strict definition of what it means to be Japanese — one in which multicultural and biracial people are, historically, not included.
Back with the Wizards for the first time in seven months, Hachimura will focus on adjusting to a slew of new teammates, a new coach and a new playbook he has spent the past few months studying but has never put into practice. After his return was delayed by a stint in the NBA’s coronavirus protocols, Hachimura hadn’t so much as played five-on-five in practice against teammates, a fact that did not seem to worry Coach Wes Unseld Jr. in the slightest.
“When he’s ready, he’s ready,” he said. “Physically he looks great. He’s in great spirits, so I think it’s time. ... I don’t have any expectations, honestly. From a physical standpoint, I think he’s fine. Like I said before, [playing] three-on-three is probably harder. It’s different, it’s five-on-five, the lights are on, there might be different pairings and groups out there, but there’s no pressure to do anything spectacular. Just go out and play.”
Hachimura averaged 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds in 57 games last season, his second in the NBA. Unseld is looking forward to having another versatile defender and capable rebounder on the court as well as another threat from the perimeter.
“His three-point shot looks great, which I think is an added dimension for him,” Unseld said. “... At times I think he can play small-ball [center]. There’s a uniqueness with him, and we’ve seen it — or I’ve coached against it — to know how effective that can be.”
Harrell still out, Bertans in
Montrezl Harrell cleared the league’s coronavirus protocols this weekend — but not in time to make it to Orlando for Sunday’s game. Unseld said the backup center will be available Tuesday against Oklahoma City at Capital One Arena.
Forward Davis Bertans is available after missing one game with a mid-foot sprain.