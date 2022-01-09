And within each of those groups was T.J. White, the switch-hitting corner outfielder from South Carolina. A fifth-round pick and recent Dorman High School grad, White had just turned 18 when he reported to West Palm Beach, Fla., in August. For the Nationals, it was settling to watch him and Brady House (shortstop, first round) produce right away in the Florida Complex League, with White posting a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .283/.356/.547 in 59 plate appearances. House, not to be outdone, slashed .322./394/.576, tying White with four homers in his 66 plate appearances.
Daylen Lile, an outfielder and their second-round choice, also flashed his potential and patience at the plate. The hope is that, in time, House, Lile and White either take off or fill the cracks of a system trying to claw toward average before setting its sights on good. Reflecting on the rush of professional experience, White pointed to House and Lile as a support system, his best friends and the healthy competition that pushes him, all in one.
“When I got to Florida, it was really nice to have two other high school guys there, just because we could relate to each other a lot easier than the players who had gone through college or taken another route,” White said in a phone interview. “At first, you’re so young you can almost feel like you don’t belong. But Brady and Daylen … I know they made me feel at ease.”
Did some early results help with that, too?
“Oh yeah, oh yeah,” White answered. “My first home run, it was against the Mets’ team in Port St. Lucie, I took a huge deep breath after that because then I really just went back to playing baseball. You know, before I kind of psyched myself up like, ‘Oh my god, this is pro ball, this is crazy, do I belong here?’ And then once I did that it was like, ‘Okay, you do belong, you’re here for a reason, now let’s go.’ ”
From a distant glance, White’s defining trait is that he hits from both sides. He was 6 years old, right-hand dominant, when he and his parents went to watch the Atlanta Braves play at Turner Field. Once White saw Jason Heyward batting lefty, though, he was set on trying to swing like his favorite player. The first step was swatting at rocks with a stick. The second step was asking mom and dad.
His dad was skeptical, telling White to master hitting one way before trying another. His mom insisted he give it a crack.
“In my next game, I hit an inside-the-park homer from the left side,” White recalled, laughing at the thought of his small legs pumping around the bases, likely aided by an error or two. “And then after that, I hit one over the fence. I could do it just fine.”
When he was 10 and struggling as a lefty, White ditched switch-hitting for a few years. But then right-handed pitchers started throwing him outside curveballs, over and over, so he flipped back to cover more of the plate. Jack Jolly, the varsity coach at Dorman, took it as a chance to challenge White, saying he could switch-hit if he really worked at it. So that’s what White did, never looking back.
Getting him from Division I recruit to high school draft prospect was a layered process. A lot of the key points are similar to what White is still refining. Jolly initially instructed him to get stronger and improve his speed. After that, they concentrated his defensive reps in the corners, feeling that gave him the best chance to get noticed. Soon, then, with his bat complemented by a better focus in the field, major league scouts lined the fence at Dorman’s games.
“One thing that always stood out with T.J. is that he and his family wanted the honest truth of what he needed to fix to get better,” Jolly said. “We told him to gain some speed and work on his footwork in the outfield, and what happened? He checked both boxes. Because them asking us for tips and feedback was genuine. They really wanted to hear it because he had big goals.”
In his 15 appearances in Florida this summer, White made 12 starts in left and three in right. And while he’s in the baby steps of his development — with a realistic expectation that he begins 2022 with the low-Class A Fredericksburg Nationals — there is, in theory, plenty of room to advance.
According to the main rankings sites, the Nationals have few outfielders among their top prospects. The exceptions are Yasel Antuna, who moved from shortstop to outfield in the fall and is currently slotted fourth by Baseball America and eighth by MLB Pipeline; Lyle, who’s ranked ninth by MLB Pipeline; and Jeremy De La Rosa, who is 19 and ranked 11th by MLB Pipeline and ninth by FanGraphs. A good spring and summer for White could go a long way.