The Washington Nationals insisted their draft strategy was unchanged — that their focus this past summer was to pick the best available players and build through the middle of the field, as they have for most of a decade. But an organization often drawn to tall, hard-throwing, college pitchers did deviate, accidentally or not. Of their first 10 selections, seven were position players, four were outfielders and three of the top five were teenagers, plucked straight out of high school to join the start of a rebuild.