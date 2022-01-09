Pregame reading: Terry McLaurin is a constant amid the WFT chaosReturn to menu
Get caught up with some of this week’s biggest Washington Football Team story lines ahead of kickoff:
- Third-year wide receiver Terry McLaurin keeps finding ways to improve
- Ron Rivera’s Washington blueprint needs a bolder vision than Carolina 2.0
- Washington fans didn’t show up at FedEx Field. What will it take to lure them back?
- Game preview: Flailing Giants give Washington a chance to finish strong
- For Washington football, another season of mayhem off the field and disappointment on it
- 911 call provides details from fatal crash involving Washington’s Deshazor Everett
- Washington signs left tackle Charles Leno to three-year, $37.5 million deal
- As the brief WFT era nears its end, players and coaches say they’re excited for a new name
What to watch for when Washington finishes its season against the GiantsReturn to menu
Eliminated from playoff contention, Washington looks to head into the offseason on a high note by ending a four-game losing streak against the lowly Giants. New York has lost five straight and has scored one touchdown in its last three games.
With Daniel Jones and Mike Glennon sidelined with injuries, the Giants will start Jake Fromm at quarterback. The 2000 fifth-round pick out of Georgia has appeared in two games this season, completing 12 of 29 passes for 107 yards and an interception. Is this the week Washington’s registers its first shutout since Sept. 30, 1991?
Taylor Heinicke, who led a game-winning drive against the Giants in Week 2, will start his 15th game for Washington. Heinicke is coming off a bounce-back performance in last week’s loss to the Eagles, though it ended with an interception in the end zone with Washington driving for the potential winning score.
Running back Antonio Gibson will return to the lineup after missing the loss to Philadelphia while on Washington’s covid list. With 40 receiving yards, Terry McLaurin would become the first Washington wide receiver with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since Henry Ellard eclipsed the mark in three straight years from 1994-96.
Giants Coach Joe Judge added some spice to Sunday’s mostly meaningless finale when he seemingly referenced the recent sideline scuffle between Washington’s Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne in his postgame news conference last week, saying, “This ain’t a team that’s having fistfights on the sidelines.” Judge claimed he wasn’t talking about Washington specifically, but WFT Coach Ron Rivera wasn’t buying it.
“There’s reasons why things happen, and to take a shot at people when people are going through what they’re going through, that’s not right,” Rivera told The Team 980′s Kevin Sheehan. “If you don’t know and understand other people’s teams, talk about yourself. Talk about your own team. That’s what’s fair.”