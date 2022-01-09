Washington takes 6-0 lead into halftimeReturn to menu
Washington added to its lead before halftime with a 43-yard field goal by Joey Slye as time expired. The key play on the five-play drive was a 40-yard catch by Terry McLaurin, who has a game-high four catches for 93 yards.
Washington’s defense limited the Giants to 48 total yards and two first downs in the first half. (Washington 6, New York 0, halftime)
Both offenses are struggling in the first half
After a three-and-out by the Giants that featured quarterback sneaks by Jake Fromm on second- and third-and-long just to give punter Riley Dixon a few more yards to operate, Washington, which began its next drive from the New York 46, failed to capitalize on its best field position of the game.
Washington also went three-and-out, bringing the teams’ combined number of three-and-outs in the first half to five. Washington has outgained the Giants 133 yards to 43. (Washington 3, New York 0, 2:00 left in the second quarter)
Washington maintains 3-0 lead in second quarter
After going three-and-out on its previous possession, Washington moved into New York territory with a six-play drive. The march stalled after Taylor Heinicke was pressured and threw incomplete on third-and-long from the Giants’ 38-yard line.
Antonio Gibson had a 27-yard run on the drive and has 71 yards on 10 carries. New York will begin its next drive from its own 3-yard line. (Washington 3, New York 0, 5:42 left in the second quarter)
Washington and New York exchange punts
Terry McLaurin, who went over 1,000 yards receiving for the season on Washington’s first drive, prevented a turnover on Washington’s second possession. On a third-down overthrow by Taylor Heinicke, McLaurin, the intended target, leveled Giants safety Xavier McKinney with a big hit that knocked the ball loose. New York went three-and-out on its second drive. (Washington 3, New York 0, 13:15 left in the second quarter)
With big hit by Jamin Davis, Washington forces a turnover on downs
A false start penalty on Matt Ioannidis on fourth-and-one from the Washington 47-yard line gave the Giants a fresh set of downs, but rookie linebacker Jamin Davis tackled wide receiver Alex Bachman for a loss of three on a fourth-and-short play four plays later to turn the ball over on downs. (Washington 3, New York 0, 2:43 left in the first quarter)
Washington takes 3-0 lead; Terry McLaurin goes over 1,000 yards
The Giants won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving Washington the ball first. Taylor Heinicke led Washington on an 11-play drive, which Joey Slye capped with a 23-yard field goal after Heinicke overthrew Cam Sims in the back of the end zone on third and goal.
With two catches for 41 yards on the march, Washington’s Terry McLaurin eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving this season. He’s the first Washington receiver to accomplish that feat in consecutive years since Henry Ellard in 1996. (Washington 3, New York 0, 9:03 left in the first quarter)
Pregame reading: Terry McLaurin is a constant amid the WFT chaos
What to watch for when Washington finishes its season against the Giants
Eliminated from playoff contention, Washington looks to head into the offseason on a high note by ending a four-game losing streak against the lowly Giants. New York has lost five straight and has scored one touchdown in its last three games.
With Daniel Jones and Mike Glennon sidelined with injuries, the Giants will start Jake Fromm at quarterback. The 2000 fifth-round pick out of Georgia has appeared in two games this season, completing 12 of 29 passes for 107 yards and an interception. Is this the week Washington’s registers its first shutout since Sept. 30, 1991?
Taylor Heinicke, who led a game-winning drive against the Giants in Week 2, will start his 15th game for Washington. Heinicke is coming off a bounce-back performance in last week’s loss to the Eagles, though it ended with an interception in the end zone with Washington driving for the potential winning score.
Running back Antonio Gibson will return to the lineup after missing the loss to Philadelphia while on Washington’s covid list. With 40 receiving yards, Terry McLaurin would become the first Washington wide receiver with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since Henry Ellard eclipsed the mark in three straight years from 1994-96.
Giants Coach Joe Judge added some spice to Sunday’s mostly meaningless finale when he seemingly referenced the recent sideline scuffle between Washington’s Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne in his postgame news conference last week, saying, “This ain’t a team that’s having fistfights on the sidelines.” Judge claimed he wasn’t talking about Washington specifically, but WFT Coach Ron Rivera wasn’t buying it.
“There’s reasons why things happen, and to take a shot at people when people are going through what they’re going through, that’s not right,” Rivera told The Team 980′s Kevin Sheehan. “If you don’t know and understand other people’s teams, talk about yourself. Talk about your own team. That’s what’s fair.”