“I mean, this is sad,” he said on the air.
“Sad” failed to fully capture the Washington Football Team’s season finale, a 22-7 victory over a Giants team in disarray. But as it ended its brief era with a placeholder name and flipped the page to next season, Washington held true to Coach Ron Rivera’s promise that he would play to win in Week 18, and it came away from the victory with a 7-10 record and more belief in its potential.
But it took an ugly path to get there.
In the first half, the teams combined to go 1 for 13 on third down and punt eight times. The inefficiency of both quarterbacks was punctuated by the fact that Jake Fromm, the Giants’ backup, threw the first and only touchdown pass of the game in the fourth quarter — a play that perhaps caught Washington by surprise because New York (4-13) finally threw a pass on third and long.
The game’s minimal implications were reflected by the barren parking lots and empty swaths of stands. Interest for most fans of both teams has turned to the next few months — which, for Washington, are expected to be busy.
In early February, the team will announce its name and logo. In the weeks after that, it will begin a roster revamp, armed with possibly a top-10 draft pick and plenty of salary cap space to make significant changes.
If anything crystallized for Washington on Sunday, it was affirmation of the obvious.
Third-year wide receiver Terry McLaurin is a franchise cornerstone. He had 93 receiving yards to end his season with 1,053, becoming the first Washington wideout in 25 years to reach 1,000 in back-to-back seasons.
Antonio Gibson, Washington’s receiver-turned-running back, has plenty of potential. He rushed for a career-high 146 yards to top the 1,000-yard mark on the ground for the first time in his second season. (He finished at 1,037.) He and McLaurin became the first Washington duo in seven years to have 1,000 receiving and 1,000 rushing yards in the same season.
And it also served as a final reminder that Washington is still early in its rebuild and has many roster holes to fill and questions to answer — none bigger than the one it has tried to solve for years: its quarterback.
On Sunday, Taylor Heinicke completed 9 of 18 passes for 120 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions and a 71.5 rating. His 7-8 stint as a starter was a roller coaster, with enough big plays and key wins to prove he belongs in the NFL but just as many poor decisions and shortcomings to justify an upgrade at the position.