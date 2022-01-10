The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) is taking on the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) in the College Football Playoff championship game. Follow along for live updates.

What to know about the championship game

  • Kickoff: 8 p.m. Eastern, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
  • TV: ESPN (main telecast), ESPN2 (film room), ESPNU (command center), ESPNews (Skycast), SEC Network (team radio feeds), ESPN Deportes (Spanish-language telecast)
  • Line: Georgia -2.5