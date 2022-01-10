7:54 p.m.

Alabama finds itself in an unfamiliar position in the national championship game: underdog. It will be the betting underdog for the third time in 96 games, with Georgia favored by three points at most sportsbooks. The only other times Alabama entered as a favorite also came against Georgia, and Alabama won both of those games handily. After winning as a 6.5-point underdog in the SEC Championship game, Coach Nick Saban used his favored term — “rat poison” — to describe the press his team received entering the game. Except he called it “yummy,” a sign that Saban and his team used the slights as fuel. It’s hard enough to beat Alabama. It may be even harder on a rare night they carry a legitimate chip on their shoulder.

Adam Kilgore , Reporter covering national sports