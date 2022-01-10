The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) is taking on the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) in the College Football Playoff championship game. Follow along for live updates.

What to know about the championship game

  • Kickoff: 8 p.m. Eastern, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
  • TV: ESPN (main telecast), ESPN2 (film room), ESPNU (command center), ESPNews (Skycast), SEC Network (team radio feeds), ESPN Deportes (Spanish-language telecast)
  • Line: Georgia -2.5
7:54 p.m.
Adam Kilgore: Alabama finds itself in an unfamiliar position in the national championship game: underdog. It will be the betting underdog for the third time in 96 games, with Georgia favored by three points at most sportsbooks. The only other times Alabama entered as a favorite also came against Georgia, and Alabama won both of those games handily. After winning as a 6.5-point underdog in the SEC Championship game, Coach Nick Saban used his favored term — “rat poison” — to describe the press his team received entering the game. Except he called it “yummy,” a sign that Saban and his team used the slights as fuel. It’s hard enough to beat Alabama. It may be even harder on a rare night they carry a legitimate chip on their shoulder.
