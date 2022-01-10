Wintry weather wiped out games early in the week, and a second dose of snow on Thursday night was enough to force some Friday cancellations. Consequently, most of the local action took place over the weekend.
Saturday afternoon provided the biggest result, as Bishop McNamara knocked off Paul VI in a tight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference game. The Panthers, who have been the top-ranked program in these rankings since the start of the season, cede the top spot to undefeated Gonzaga.
1. Gonzaga (8-0) Last ranked: 2
Devin Dinkins led the Eagles with 24 points in a 72-55 win over No. 16 Good Counsel.
2. DeMatha (6-1) LR: 3
The Stags are scheduled to end a nearly month-long layoff this week when they take on No. 1 Gonzaga.
3. National Christian (13-2) LR: 4
Tekao Carpenter led the Eagles with 22 points as they earned a 76-62 win over Canada’s United Scholastic Academy.
4. Archbishop Spalding (11-2) LR: 5
Cam Whitmore scored 20 points to lead the Cavaliers to a win over Theodore Roosevelt at the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Classic.
5. Paul VI (8-2) LR: 1
The Panthers suffered their first local loss of the season, falling to No. 8 Bishop McNamara by three points.
6. Sidwell Friends (8-1) LR: 6
The Quakers picked up a road win over Episcopal in the IAC-MAC challenge.
7. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (4-1) LR: 8
The Saints earned a 74-61 win over St. Andrew’s in the IAC-MAC Challenge.
8. Bishop McNamara (7-0) LR: 13
The undefeated Mustangs earned their biggest win of the season Saturday, going on the road to knock off No. 5 Paul VI.
9. Archbishop Carroll (7-0) LR: 7
The Lions have been unable to play since mid-December.
10. Hayfield (8-0) LR: 9
The Hawks traveled south and earned a win over Landstown at the Virginia Preps Classic.
11. Wilson (10-2) LR: 10
In a showcase game against No. 16 Good Counsel, the Tigers got a comfortable 65-40 win.
12. Georgetown Prep (6-2) LR: 11
The Hoyas won their only game last week, 74-42, over St. Albans.
13. St. John’s (5-5) LR: 16
The Cadets got back in action with a win over Takoma Academy.
14. Bishop O’Connell (7-4) LR: 14
The Knights fell to Mount Carmel (Md.) at the R1A Classic.
15. Gwynn Park (0-1) LR: 17
The Yellowjackets remain sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic.
16. Good Counsel (5-3) LR: 12
The Falcons fell to No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 11 Wilson last week.
17. North Point (2-0) LR: 19
The Eagles have not played since Dec. 10.
18. Lake Braddock (9-0) LR: Not ranked
The Bruins are one of a handful of Northern Virginia teams with an undefeated record.
19. Wise (3-0) LR: 20
The Pumas are sidelined until at least Jan. 14.
20. Churchill (6-0) LR: NR
The Bulldogs have established themselves as one of Montgomery County’s best so far this winter.
Dropped out: No. 15 South Lakes, No. 18 St. Andrew’s.
On the bubble: Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Fairfax Christian, Patriot, South Lakes, Stone Bridge.