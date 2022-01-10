Jim Caldwell had a similar experience in Detroit. He had a four-year record with the frequently awful Lions of 36-28, the team’s best four-season mark since Buddy Parker was the coach in the 1950s. He made postseason twice — the Lions had been in the playoffs once in the 14 seasons before he arrived — and was fired after going 9-7 in 2017. With great fanfare, the Lions hired Matt Patricia off Bill Belichick’s staff. He went 13-28-1 before being fired during his third season. The Lions then hired Dan Campbell, who is being toasted for his “passion” after going 3-13-1 in his first season.