Ross has some cover because Grier is also Black and because the NFL media will spend a lot of time quoting unnamed sources, who will say Flores and Grier didn’t get along, that Flores and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had issues, that there was a good deal of turnover on the coaching staff — and that the firing had nothing to do with Ross being enamored of Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh.
Let’s assume all that is being whispered is true. The bottom line remains this: Flores was — and is — a damn good coach. He’s certainly a better coach than the New York Giants’ Joe Judge, who is 10-23 after two years and appears to be good at exactly one thing: making excuses by taking cheap shots at people. As I write this, Judge, whose team barely showed up at all in the last month of the season, is still employed.
There also have been rumblings that the Houston Texans’ David Culley may be fired this week. Culley took over a team this past winter that was a complete dumpster fire. Quarterback Deshaun Watson, his most important player, never took a snap this season. The Texans finished an ugly 4-13 but were still playing hard Sunday in a 28-25 loss to Tennessee, the AFC’s No. 1 seed. And yet, after one season, Culley’s job may be in jeopardy?
If he gets fired, the NFL would be left with one Black coach: Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin. All he has had to do to keep his job secure over 15 seasons is put together a Hall of Fame résumé: a Super Bowl victory, another Super Bowl trip, 10 playoff appearances and zero losing seasons.
In all, two of the past 20 head coaches hired by NFL teams — Flores and Culley — have been Black. “Whenever I bring that up, people say, ‘Why are you making race an issue?’ ” Tony Dungy said to me last year. “I’m not making race an issue. Race is an issue.”
Dungy was one of many NFL coaches, past and present, I interviewed for my recently published book, “Raise a Fist, Take a Knee: Racism and the Illusion of Progress in Professional Sports.” He was the first Black coach to win the Super Bowl when his Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears in February 2007.
The losing coach that day was Lovie Smith, who had become the first Black coach to make it to the Super Bowl two weeks earlier — ahead of Dungy, his mentor, by about three hours — with the immortal Rex Grossman quarterbacking his team. In 2012, Smith was fired by the Bears — after going 10-6. The Bears missed the postseason that year because of a tiebreaker.
“Normally you go 10-6, when you meet with your general manager, you think you’re going in to discuss a new contract,” Smith said. “It wasn’t quite that way. I got fired.”
The Bears were 81-63 in nine years under Smith — 76-52 after his first season. In the nine years since, the Bears have hired and fired three coaches — including Matt Nagy on Monday — and have a record of 61-84.
Jim Caldwell had a similar experience in Detroit. He had a four-year record with the frequently awful Lions of 36-28, the team’s best four-season mark since Buddy Parker was the coach in the 1950s. He made the postseason twice — the Lions had been in the playoffs once in the 14 seasons before he arrived — and was fired after going 9-7 in 2017. With great fanfare, the Lions hired Matt Patricia off Bill Belichick’s staff. He went 13-29-1 before being fired during his third season. The Lions then hired Dan Campbell, who is being toasted for his “passion” after going 3-13-1 in his first season.
“I remember watching the news conference when [Detroit owner Martha Firestone Ford] announced Jim’s firing,” Dungy said. “She said the record was better, the team was better, the culture was better. Everything was better. Then she fired him.”
The NFL media, especially the TV pundits, always have reasons for why Black coaches aren’t hired or are fired more quickly than their White counterparts. Here’s the thing: It can’t always be coincidence.
This actually dates from the tenure of Art Shell, the first Black coach of the NFL’s modern era. (Fritz Pollard played and coached in the league in the 1920s before the league eschewed Black players in 1926.) Shell coached Al Davis’s Los Angeles Raiders for just under six seasons and made the postseason three times in his five full seasons, going 54-38. Davis fired him after a 9-7 record in 1994 and later admitted he had made a mistake. He actually brought Shell back to coach a very bad team (2-14) in 2006, then fired him again. No other NFL team hired him as a head coach despite his record with the Raiders.
Ozzie Newsome, who was the first Black general manager in the NFL — he was given the title two years after winning the Super Bowl as the player personnel director of the Baltimore Ravens — vividly remembered a Pop Warner football tryout he attended in 1970 at the age of 14. He went to join the quarterbacks, the position he had always played — but then left and joined the wide receivers when he realized all of the other kids in the quarterback circle were White.
“It’s obviously much better now, 50 years later,” said Newsome, who ended up in the Hall of Fame as a receiver and won a second Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2013, by then as the general manager. “Look at all the great Black quarterbacks in the league.” He paused. “But I still think you have to be twice as good if you’re Black to play quarterback, to be a head coach or to be a general manager — and to stay as a coach or general manager.”
Art Shell, Tony Dungy (fired by Tampa Bay after three straight playoff appearances), Lovie Smith, Jim Caldwell and now Brian Flores — all fired with records that, as Smith said, would normally have meant a new contract.
Eric Bieniemy (the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator who has had 11 interviews for head coaching jobs), Byron Leftwich (Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator), Todd Bowles (Tampa Bay’s defensive coordinator and the former New York Jets coach) — all await phone calls. So does Lions assistant head coach Duce Staley, among others.
“No one can tell me the lack of Black head coaches is because of a lack of good candidates,” Dungy said. “Don’t even go there.”
The only major sports commissioner who refused to speak to me for the book was the NFL’s Roger Goodell. Dungy and Tomlin said the same thing when I told them Goodell, through PR guy Brian McCarthy, refused my requests to talk.
He’s embarrassed, they both said. He knows this is not a good look for his league, but he can’t tell the owners what to do.
Those owners took another step backward Monday.