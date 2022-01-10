After the Capitals (20-8-9) grabbed a 2-0 lead less than 13 minutes in on a pair of Conor Sheary goals, the Bruins outscored Washington 7-1 the rest of the way. Boston (19-11-2) scored six straight before forward T.J. Oshie got one back with a goal off his skate at 14:06 of the second period to make it 6-3, but that was all Washington could manage. The Bruins’ Brad Marchand scored his second goal of the night with 9:01 left to produce the final score.