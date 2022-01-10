After the Capitals (20-8-9) grabbed a 2-0 lead less than 13 minutes in on a pair of Conor Sheary goals, the Bruins outscored Washington 7-1 the rest of the way. Boston (19-11-2) scored six straight before forward T.J. Oshie got one back with a goal off his skate at 14:06 of the second period to make it 6-3, but that was all Washington could manage. The Bruins’ Brad Marchand scored his second goal of the night with 9:01 left to produce the final score.
“The start was good,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “I thought we came out and did the right things. ... The odd-man rushes and the turnovers in the second period didn’t help us play a tight game. Can’t do that against that team.”
Goalie Zach Fucale, who had a storybook beginning to his NHL career, was lit up in his third career start, allowing four goals on 16 shots. Laviolette said Fucale had earned the start after a strong 21-save performance Saturday in Washington’s 3-2 shootout loss at Minnesota. Washington led that game 2-0 before a bizarre own goal gave Minnesota life.
Vitek Vanecek replaced Fucale at 7:53 of the second period Monday and allowed three goals on 15 shots. Washington has given up 18 goals in its past four games, not counting the shootout decider at Minnesota, and has struggled to hold on to leads all season. Monday’s loss was just the latest and perhaps most frustrating example.
“We’re at the point of the season where that has to get fixed, right?” center Nic Dowd said. “We’re a veteran team. It’s not like we’re a group of guys that do not know how to hold on to the lead.”
Sheary scored the first two goals off turnovers in the slot. But a flurry of Washington penalties to close the first period opened the door for Boston.
David Pastrnak scored Boston’s first goal on a two-man advantage with 1:26 left. Marchand, who was still bleeding after a high-sticking double minor penalty assessed to Dowd a few minutes earlier, tied it at 2 with 45.4 seconds to go.
Then came the deluge. Matt Grzelcyk, who finished with four assists, sniped the puck past Fucale at 2:51 of the second to give the Bruins the lead. Craig Smith scored from the right side at 7:53 to end Fucale’s night. Pastrnak got his second at 8:54 on an odd-man rush — and the first shot Vanecek faced. Erik Haula tacked on the sixth goal for Boston with 6:51 left.
Washington has a four-day break before visiting the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon.
“We have to get back to our game, our game plan. We have a lot of good players that have been in and out of the lineup — maybe get them back in and get some reps,” Dowd said. “We’re not going to hit the panic button. We’re just going to keep grinding away.”
Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:
Rocky in goal
Before Monday’s relief appearance, Vanecek had not played since Dec. 19. He entered the NHL’s coronavirus protocols five days later, during the league’s brief stoppage over its holiday break. He practiced with the team last week but then was unavailable for the previous two games — losses at St. Louis and Minnesota — because of a non-covid-19 illness.
Laviolette said he wanted Vanecek to serve as Fucale’s backup Monday because he wanted him to get “back on the ice” after being out for so long. Fellow goalie Ilya Samsonov is healthy, Laviolette added.
Samsonov was pulled from his most recent start at St. Louis on Friday, when Washington scored the first goal but ended up with a 5-1 loss. Samsonov has struggled since posting back-to-back shutouts at Los Angeles and San Jose in late November. In his past 12 starts, he has a 3.15 goals against average and an .891 save percentage.
Orlov, Hagelin in protocols
Defenseman Dmitry Orlov and winger Carl Hagelin were placed in the NHL’s coronavirus protocols Monday and did not play against the Bruins. That means the only players on the roster who have not missed a game this season are captain Alex Ovechkin and defenseman John Carlson.
Under the NHL’s revised protocols following updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if a player produces a negative test and is asymptomatic, he can be cleared to play after five days in isolation.
Big guns back
Oshie and center Nicklas Backstrom played for the first time since Dec. 31. Both were out with non-covid illnesses and had missed the previous three games.
“It’s great to have them back,” Laviolette said. “Their years have not unfolded probably the way that they want. No fault of their own — it’s just the way it’s gone.”
Oshie and Backstrom have been limited by injuries, stints on the covid list and the flu. Monday was Backstrom’s fourth game; it was Oshie’s 17th.
“It was unfortunate, a little upset,” Oshie said of not being able to play in St. Louis, where he began his NHL career, and Minnesota, where he attended high school. “But now I’m here.”
Oshie played on the top line with Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Backstrom centered the second line between Aliaksei Protas and Tom Wilson. Oshie’s goal was his fifth of the year and his first since he had a hat trick Oct. 25 at Ottawa.