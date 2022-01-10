Elsewhere, Old Mill beat rival Meade and will compete in a battle of undefeated Anne Arundel County teams Friday against Glen Burnie. Montgomery County returned to action last week after a holiday hiatus, and Bethesda-Chevy Chase and Churchill are set for a crucial matchup Friday.
This week features plenty of strong matchups, including Maret vs. Pallotti on Tuesday, Georgetown Visitation vs. Sidwell Friends on Friday and Paul VI vs. St. John’s on Saturday.
1. Sidwell Friends (6-0) Last ranked: 1
The Quakers returned with a 69-40 win over Paul VI.
2. New Hope Academy (13-2) LR: 2
The Tigers were idle after a busy holiday tournament schedule.
3. Paul VI (8-3) LR: 3
The Panthers beat Madison before falling to Sidwell Friends.
4. Bishop McNamara (5-4) LR: 4
Snow canceled the Mustangs’ opening Washington Catholic Athletic Conference games.
5. Georgetown Visitation (7-0) LR: 5
The Cubs beat Manasquan (N.J.), 49-35, at a New Jersey showcase.
6. St. John’s (4-2) LR: 6
The Cadets opened WCAC play with a 71-42 win over St. Mary’s Ryken.
7. Good Counsel (7-1) LR: 9
The Falcons’ opening WCAC games were canceled.
8. Madison (8-2) LR: 7
The Warhawks proved no match for Paul VI in a 53-27 loss.
9. Clarksburg (3-0) LR: 8
The Coyotes’ pair of games last week were postponed.
10. Woodgrove (9-0) LR: 10
The Wolverines were idle last week after a strong holiday break.
11. Old Mill (5-0) LR: 11
The Patriots topped rival Meade, 55-51.
12. National Christian (9-3) LR: 12
The Eagles haven’t played since Dec. 19.
13. Pallotti (5-1) LR: 13
The Panthers are scheduled to face Maret on Tuesday.
14. Maret (4-2) LR: 14
The Frogs’ opening Independent School League games were postponed.
15. Oakton (11-0) LR: 15
The Cougars’ strong start was paused last week.
16. Bishop Ireton (7-5) LR: 17
The Cardinals had three games postponed last week.
17. Alexandria City (6-1) LR: 17
The Titans returned from a break by beating Westfield.
18. Howard (2-0) LR: 18
Howard County hopes to resume games this week.
19. Osbourn Park (6-1) LR: 19
The Yellowjackets’ games were canceled last week.
20. Parkdale (4-0) LR: 20
Prince George’s County is conducting virtual learning until Jan. 14.
Dropped out: None.
On the bubble: Bullis, C.H. Flowers, Churchill, Glen Burnie, Loudoun Valley.