“Anybody that knows Rob, knows that I don’t play no zone, man. We press, press and then press some more,” Nickens said. “Now, I ain’t making no excuses, because at the end of the day it’s my job to figure out how to win, but with all this covid stuff going on we’ve had to change our whole philosophy on the fly just to keep our head above water.”
Roosevelt started 8-1 but has lost four straight games for the first time since 2016 as its roster has thinned considerably because of coronavirus cases.
Many area teams have dealt with similar issues, but the lack of depth especially hurts the Rough Riders because they typically employ hockey-style, five-for-five substitutions. In a normal year Roosevelt would filter through all 15 players on a nightly basis, but starting with the George Long Holiday Hoops tournament in late December, Roosevelt has had only seven available players.
“What’s most frustrating is that it’s not like dudes have figured out how to beat what we normally do; covid just isn’t letting us do us right now,” Nickens said. “But honestly, this may be a blessing in disguise because we’ll be straight when it matters most, and now teams will have to worry about us pressing and dropping back into a zone.”
Poolesville finally back in action
While the season began in mid-November, the Poolesville girls’ team felt its campaign was only beginning when it hosted Damascus on Thursday.
Soon after their season opener against Wheaton on Dec. 7, the Falcons endured a coronavirus outbreak, and their next five and holiday tournament were canceled. For the first time since early-December, Poolesville’s full team practiced last week.
Poolesville was rusty against Damascus until its players regrouped in the final five minutes. For the first time all season, the Falcons ran their offense correctly to rally down the stretch for a 43-37 win.
“It’s the first-day jitters all over again,” said Kathryn Hackey, who took over Poolesville’s program after its undefeated Maryland 2A championship run in 2018. “Everybody’s nerves, the way they played the first game, we were out of sync. It’s just like starting from day one.”
Even when they awoke Thursday, anxiety consumed Poolesville’s players. With coronavirus cases spiking in Montgomery County schools and snow expected that night, they feared another game would be canceled. But those worries dissipated when they entered their gym two hours before tipoff to watch the junior varsity game.
In addition to familiarizing themselves with their teammates, Poolesville’s players also adapted to competing without spectators, a rule the county imposed last week.
“By this time in any other season we would be refreshing … we would be perfecting what we need to work on,” said Hackey, whose squad is 2-0 entering its game at Rockville on Monday night. “We’re still learning plays. It’s just not a normal season.”
HALFTIME
Players of the week
David King, F, Hayfield. The junior finished with 25 points and eight rebounds as the Hawks earned an impressive win over Virginia Beach’s Landstown High in the Virginia Preps Classic.
Ben Landesman, G, Einstein. The junior scored the game-winning layup at the buzzer in the Titans’ 42-41 win over Sherwood.
Louis Volker, F, Paul VI. The junior led the Panthers with 17 points as they put up one of the year’s best defensive performances, holding Virginia public power Madison to just 27 points in a victory.
Darren Buchanan, F, Wilson. The senior had 22 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals as the Tigers thumped No. 16 Good Counsel, 65-40, Saturday at the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Classic.
Games to watch this week
Coolidge girls at Dunbar, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Sidwell Friends girls at Georgetown Visitation, 5:45 p.m. Friday
Churchill boys at Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 7:15 p.m. Friday
Fairfax boys at Lake Braddock, 7:30 p.m. Friday
St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes stays in shape
When his team returned to practice after three-and-a-half weeks off, St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes boys’ coach Mike Jones knew the Saints might be a bit sloppy. Not only would his players be excited to return to the court after being sidelined by a coronavirus surge, but they were suddenly one day away from the IAC-MAC challenge.
“There was great energy, they were flying around,” Jones said. “There was a lot fouling, I had to tell them to calm down. But we were all just so excited to be back in the gym.”
The event pitting teams from the Interstate Athletic Conference and Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference against each other is similar to college basketball’s ACC-Big Ten Challenge; in this case, two of the better leagues in the D.C. area match up for a full slate of games. Usually it’s played in one day at one location, but this year the games were held at different schools depending on who could and could not play.
The Saints hosted St. Andrew’s, reigning MAC champions, and earned a 74-61 win. Jones’s team favors a physical, press-happy style of play, and the coach was pleased to see his group could still employ it with gusto.
During the layoff the program had a few Zoom meetings to go over tape and make sure everyone was staying on track. But outside of that, Jones and his staff simply had to trust that players were working to stay in shape.
“That’s such a long time off, and our style is predicated on us being in better shape than other teams,” Jones said. “So I was truly happy to see that performance. I could tell they had been putting in the work over that long hiatus.”
Alexandria City returns
Before playing Saturday, Alexandria City went nearly a full month without basketball. And last year it was the rare Northern Virginia school that did not hold a season because of the pandemic.
That all means the No. 17 Titans (6-1) are still getting used to each other, and their own roles, on the court.
In their first game after the break, the Titans defeated Westfield, 48-31, after shaking off first-half rust, breath control struggles behind masks and some forgetfulness on the names of their plays.
Getting to this point hasn’t been easy.
“When the juniors last played, they were the underclassmen. … They now have to be the leaders. So when the underclassmen come, they’re all arguing, trying to explain to each other what’s right,” senior N’jya Hopkins said. “They never got the experience of becoming a leader.”
The team held several meetings before the pause and connected online in December, which helped build its chemistry. The Titans say their shared state title aspirations motivated them to push past any bickering amid the unpredictable schedule.
“Everyone on the team has that goal,” junior Amor Haris said. “I think that’s why we’re doing so well.”
