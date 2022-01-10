This loyalty and levelheadedness were rewarded when Thompson’s return to the court for the first time since the 2019 Finals became one of the signature moments of the 2021-22 season. He received standing ovations from the Chase Center crowd when he came onto the court for warm-ups, when he went through layup lines, when his name was called during player introductions, when he hit his first shot, when he threw down a poster dunk before halftime, when he hit his first three-pointer and when he checked out of the game in the fourth quarter. Dirk Nowitzki was greeted like a king by Dallas Mavericks fans during his jersey retirement last week, and Thompson is the rare modern star who can claim a Dirk-like status.