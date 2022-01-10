The longtime coach of the Golden State Warriors responded by pointing to Thompson’s three championship rings, his “homegrown” history with the organization and his unpretentious “authenticity” It would have been easy for Kerr, or any serious basketball observer, to add to that list. There’s Thompson’s record-setting three-point prowess, picture-perfect jumper and red-hot scoring outbursts. There’s his commitment to defense and his ability to come through in clutch situations. There’s the fact that he always takes his craft seriously but never takes himself too seriously.
Thompson’s long-awaited comeback from back-to-back season-ending injuries in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday was a reminder that he has spent so much of his career just off center stage. “Klay Day” was the rare event where he, not Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant or Draymond Green, was the main attraction. What’s so appealing to many about Thompson is that he has never appeared jealous or envious, and he’s never publicly considered moving to a different team that might offer him more shots, greater fame or a better chance to land a supermax contract and lucrative endorsement deals.
Miami Heat President Pat Riley famously referred to those temptations as “The Disease of More”; Thompson has been immune throughout his Hall of Fame career. Curry has always served as Golden State’s headliner, selling more jerseys and earning more all-star votes. Thompson has drafted in his wake, never seeking to overtake his fellow Splash Brother but always ready to step up when needed, never more spectacularly than in the 2016 Western Conference finals. Durant’s move to the Bay Area further crowded the picture, but Thompson kept going about his business, even as Durant and Green engaged in the occasional public feud.
Thompson has always seemed to understand that he has a great thing going: a perfect basketball fit, a passionate fan base behind him, an appealing market, a max contract and a chance to compete for titles throughout his prime. Unlike many of his star peers, he hasn’t gotten restless, become consumed by the idea of “having his own team” or gotten sidetracked trying to maximize his personal leverage. Golden State’s model has worked, and Thompson has seen no reason to try to fix it, instead taking care to appreciate what’s in front of him.
“I’m just so happy right now,” Thompson said Sunday. “I didn’t shoot as well as I wanted to, but I’m so happy that I can even look at the stat sheet and see my name there.”
This loyalty and levelheadedness were rewarded when Thompson’s return to the court for the first time since the 2019 Finals became one of the signature moments of the 2021-22 season. He received standing ovations from the Chase Center crowd when he came onto the court for warm-ups, when he went through layup lines, when his name was called during player introductions, when he hit his first shot, when he threw down a poster dunk before halftime, when he hit his first three-pointer and when he checked out of the game in the fourth quarter. Dirk Nowitzki was greeted like a king by Dallas Mavericks fans during his jersey retirement last week, and Thompson is the rare modern star who can claim a Dirk-like status.
“I love Warriors fans and I know they were hurting for me these last two years,” he said. “I knew it was going to be electric tonight. I tried to visualize this moment for years and it was worth every second [of the recovery process].”
There are those who might like to play devil’s advocate about Thompson’s approach to his career. Where else would he find a player like Curry or a coach like Kerr? How many NBA locales are better than the Bay Area and how many teams have richer ownership groups? Why would anyone who made the Finals in five straight years want something new?
Thanks to money and egos, NBA decision-making is rarely that simple. Durant left the Warriors after three extraordinarily successful seasons. Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal divorced after eight years together, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving only made it three, and James Harden and Russell Westbrook managed just one. In recent years, even Scottie Pippen, cast as the ultimate wingman for decades, has repeatedly sought to undercut Michael Jordan’s legacy and claim a greater share of the credit for the Chicago Bulls’ successes in the 1990s.
Just try to imagine Thompson saying in an interview that he is Curry’s basketball equal or writing in a book that Curry “ruined basketball,” as Pippen said of Jordan recently. It’s incomprehensible because Thompson has always been secure in himself and his place on the Warriors. Yes, he was upset when he wasn’t selected as one of the 76 players on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, but his response to the snubbing was to don a No. 77 jersey and get back to his recovery work, not to torch someone else’s reputation.
Kerr said that fans gravitate to Thompson because he “feels like one of them.” Indeed, he has embodied many widely held professional ideals throughout his all-star campaigns and cruel injuries: He works hard, treats those around him with respect, minds his own business and responds to adversity with a stiff upper lip rather than whining or excuses.
“Rehab is difficult, lonely and monotonous,” Curry said. “Tonight was special because two years of that is crazy.”
To understand why the loud cheers kept coming on “Klay Day,” know this: Thompson has spent 11 years earning them, but he has never gone out of his way to ask for them.