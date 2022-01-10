The latest step of aligning the social media handles is one of several recommendations included in a comprehensive external review of gender-equity issues related to NCAA championships that was spurred by last spring’s athlete-led reports of the substandard weight rooms and amenities for women competing in the 2021 basketball tournament. It was also recommended by a “championship brand review” that the NCAA had commissioned from an international firm before the outcry over last season’s tournament inequities, according to NCAA associate director of communications Meghan Durham.