For the first time in its history, the NFL has completed a 17-game regular season, and for the first time in its history, the opening weekend of the playoffs will feature six games — including a Monday nighter. And oooh, boy, are there some doozy games and compelling story lines: the playoff debuts of Joe Burrow, Mac Jones and Jalen Hurts; another run from timeless Tom Brady; Big Ben Roethlisberger’s last stand against Patrick Mahomes; Dak Prescott and the Cowboys trying to reach the NFC title game for the first time since 1996!