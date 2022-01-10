But the primary reason the Colts will spend the postseason at home is that quarterback Carson Wentz was not nearly good enough. Last week, Wentz completed 16 of 27 passes for only 148 yards. On Sunday, he was worse. He completed 17 of 29 passes for 185 yards with an interception and a lost fumble and took six sacks. The Colts acquired Wentz to push a strong roster into Super Bowl contention. Now they have missed the playoffs in embarrassing fashion, and they will have to ship a first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles. Instead of solving their quarterback problem, the Colts created a new one.