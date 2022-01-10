Nadal and Djokovic are polar opposites when it comes to vaccines. Although both have had covid-19, Nadal is vaccinated. Djokovic is not and has been embroiled in a dispute with Australian authorities over whether he will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of 2022, when it begins Jan. 17 in Melbourne. The Serb, ranked No. 1 in the world, cleared a hurdle when his visa cancellation was overturned by a judge Monday.
“Whether or not I agree with Djokovic on some things, justice has spoken and has said that he has the right to participate in the Australian Open and I think it is the fairest decision to do so, if it has been resolved that way. I wish him the best of luck,” Nadal told Spain’s Onda Cero (translation via Eurosport).
But, he joked, “On a personal level, I’d much rather he didn’t play.”
Novak Djokovic wins case against Australia over canceled visa, clearing path for him to play in Melbourne
Nadal has been critical of Djokovic’s opposition to coronavirus vaccines, saying last week that he believes “in what the people who know about medicine say, and if the people say we need to get vaccinated, we need to get the vaccine.” He went on to add that Djokovic’s visa problems were of his own making. “If you do this, you don’t have any problem to play here.”
Nadal arrived in Australia without incident and won the Melbourne Summer Set tournament over the weekend, an important step for the Spaniard, who has not played since last summer’s Citi Open in Washington. As a 35-year-old veteran, he is well aware of the pressures organizers face, particularly in the sport’s largest events, “on a general level, at an economic, advertising level,” he told Onda Cero. “Everything is much better when the best can be playing.”
But he is also a realist when it comes to the pandemic.
“All the most important institutions in the world and science itself have said that the vaccine is the way to stop this pandemic and the disaster that we have experienced in these 20 months,” he told Onda Cero, “so I try to follow what they tell me. I just try to follow what the experts in each subject say.
“All the debate that surrounds it is a circus, but one thing is clear: No matter how much debate is generated, there is one clear fact and it is that there have been millions of deaths in the world due to a virus. That is a reality.”
Djokovic broke his silence to say he was focused on the tournament. “I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete in the @AustralianOpen,” he tweeted. “I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. For now I cannot say more but THANK YOU all for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong.”