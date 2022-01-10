“I’m ecstatic for him, honestly,” Kyle Kuzma said. “Rui’s a great kid, I’ve had an opportunity over the past couple weeks to just talk with him a little bit more as he’s been around and been integrated. I know basketball means a lot to him, but mental health is very, very important, too. I’m just glad that he got himself in check, that’s first and foremost, because he’s a great person. I’m happy that he can play the game that he’s loved and played his entire life.”