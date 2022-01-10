Then, in a moment that felt both sudden and long-awaited, he was ready. The Wizards were two games away from reaching the midpoint of the season.
“I don’t know, I just felt good,” Hachimura said after making his season debut in a 102-100 win against the Magic. “Actually, I couldn’t make the trip to Chicago. But I came to Orlando, played a little three-on-three yesterday, that really felt good, the weather’s good here. [It] just made me feel like, okay, it’s time. I talked to coach.”
The 23-year-old forward from Japan spoke of feeling deep support from everyone in the organization, from Monumental Sports & Entertainment Chairman Ted Leonsis and Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard on down during his months-long layoff.
He did not say much about the reason for his time away, only that he needed to take time off to deal with personal things. Hachimura’s basketball career has been essentially nonstop since he was 13, with much of that time spent under the uniquely intense glare of the Japanese media.
A feature from The Athletic published during his third year at Gonzaga marveled that no one in the program save Coach Mark Few knew the names of Hachimura’s parents thanks to their son’s efforts to shelter them from reporters in his native country. The young player’s father, who is Beninese, had faced discrimination in Japan.
When the Wizards in 2019 made Hachimura the first Japanese player selected in the first round of the NBA draft, it was as if someone had taken a picture of his old life and held it up to a kaleidoscope. New responsibilities, new demands and new pressure bloomed from every angle.
“It’s kind of hard to explain, but in Japan, we don’t have a season of basketball, we play basketball all year,” Hachimura said. “So I never got off or anything, even in college, I played national team in the summer. This year, too, after the season I went back to Japan and played national team. It’s been tough.”
Hachimura didn’t just play on the national team, he was a face of the Tokyo Olympics as one of the host nation’s flag-bearers in the Opening Ceremonies. He presented a picture of a multicultural Japan that, to many biracial Japanese people, belied the truth of their country’s deep-seeded cultural rejection of anyone who doesn’t fit the traditional definition of a pure Japanese person. This dichotomy wasn’t new: Hachimura is hugely famous in his home country and has massive Japanese endorsement deals. He has also spoken on social media about receiving a constant flow of racist messages.
Hachimura, in declining to speak about his time away, said he was doing fine.
“I’m ecstatic for him, honestly,” Kyle Kuzma said. “Rui’s a great kid, I’ve had an opportunity over the past couple weeks to just talk with him a little bit more as he’s been around and been integrated. I know basketball means a lot to him, but mental health is very, very important, too. I’m just glad that he got himself in check, that’s first and foremost, because he’s a great person. I’m happy that he can play the game that he’s loved and played his entire life.”
Now that Hachimura’s back, Coach Wes Unseld Jr. must determine how to use him.
The forward played just over 14 minutes and scored six points on 2-for-8 shooting, coming off the bench to bump guard Aaron Holiday out of the rotation. Unseld said after the game he’d like to stick to using nine or 10 players a night — he used 11 on Sunday in part because center Daniel Gafford was in foul trouble so G League call-up Greg Monroe got time.
Backup center Montrezl Harrell is expected to rejoin the team Monday after a stay in the league’s coronavirus protocols. Center Thomas Bryant is expected to return from an ACL tear sometime next week.
“It's tough on coach's part because he has to figure out who to play and what the rotations should be, but us as a team, we feel great to have him back,” Bradley Beal said.
Unseld said he’s going to keep Hachimura’s duties simple as he reacclimates and that his role probably will develop naturally, over time. He likes the flexibility the 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward gives the team, but Sunday was Unseld’s first time seeing him live in a game. There will be a learning curve.
“I’ve seen him from afar, so to say I know exactly how he fits this new roster, I’d be lying to you. I have some ideas and I think it may help him, but I think it’s going to take on a life of its own, as did this group through the first month and a half of the season,” Unseld said. “ … I think just keep it simple, try to get really good at what we have, and go from there.”