Washington’s defense dominated, but when Darius Slayton caught a touchdown pass from Jake Fromm to put the Giants on the board early in the fourth quarter, it extended Washington’s NFL record streak without a shutout to 492 regular season games. The last time Washington blanked an opponent was Sept. 30, 1991, the third of three shutouts en route to the team’s third Super Bowl title. According to Pro Football Reference, there have been 222 regular season shutouts since then, including 16 by the other three teams in the NFC East. The Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars, who entered the league in 1995, have seven shutouts apiece.