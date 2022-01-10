Giants free agent wide receiver acquisition Kenny Golladay finished the season without a touchdown catch for the first time in his career, which isn’t a milestone, per se, but is notable for someone who signed a four-year, $72 million deal.
Fail: Washington’s shutout-less streak
Washington’s defense dominated, but when Darius Slayton caught a touchdown pass from Jake Fromm to put the Giants on the board early in the fourth quarter, it extended Washington’s NFL record streak without a shutout to 492 regular season games. The last time Washington blanked an opponent was Sept. 30, 1991, the third of three shutouts en route to the team’s third Super Bowl title. According to Pro Football Reference, there have been 222 regular season shutouts since then, including 16 by the other three teams in the NFC East. The Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars, who entered the league in 1995, have seven shutouts apiece.
Hail: Bobby McCain
McCain’s first career interception return for a touchdown gave Washington an insurmountable 12-0 lead in the third quarter. The safety also intercepted Fromm, who completed only 15 of 31 passes for 103 yards, on the final play of the game.
“When we start balling and we start playing our a---- off,” McCain said back in Week 4, “I want y’all to write the same s--- that y’all write.”
It was against a dreadful team that had scored one touchdown in its previous three games, but the Washington defense was balling and playing its a-- off in Week 18.
Fail: Joe Judge
With Washington leading 3-0 in the second quarter and the Giants facing second and 11 from their own 2-yard line, New York called a quarterback sneak that gained two yards. On the ensuing third-down play, the Giants lined up in what looked like a rugby scrum formation and had Fromm run the ball straight up the middle again.
“That is just a complete lack of confidence and faith in your offense to be able to execute,” Fox analyst Daryl Johnson said. “That is unbelievable what they just did.”
“Ultimately, we were backed up. I wanted to get room,” Giants Coach Joe Judge explained after the game. “We were going to push it on forward. I wasn’t going to live through what happened last week in Chicago [when the Giants yielded a safety], so we were going to give ourselves room for the punt. We did that.”
Judge is building a foundation in the Meadowlands, one QB sneak at a time.
Hail: Jamin Davis
Washington’s rookie linebacker struggled this season, but he made a big play on the Giants’ first possession. On fourth and one from the Washington 32-yard line, Davis, who was unblocked, tackled wide receiver Alex Bachman on a jet sweep for a loss of three to force a turnover on downs.
Fail: The MetLife Stadium crowd
Tickets to Sunday’s game were available for as little as $4 on the secondary market, and based on the quality of the football on display, that was about $3 too much. The announced attendance was 69,923, but the number of people in the seats looked to be much closer to 923.
Hail: The end of the WFT era
Washington will announce its new name on Feb. 2, bringing an end to its two seasons as the Washington Football Team. The franchise went 14-19 with its placeholder name, won an NFC East title and lost a playoff game to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Fail: Available QBs
Late in the fourth quarter, during a discussion about Washington’s need to upgrade at the quarterback position this offseason, Fox’s broadcast featured a graphic labeled “Notable Available QBs.” The group included a few draft prospects and several soon-to-be free agents, including Tyler Huntley, Geno Smith, Tim Boyle, Colt McCoy and — wait, Tim Boyle?! Who created this graphic, Boyle’s agent?
“Truth be told, this may not happen next year,” Johnston said of Washington’s never-ending search for a quarterback. “What if the guy’s not there?”
“You’ve got [Taylor] Heinicke, who, if you get enough support, can carry you through until you get that guy,” play-by-play man Chris Myers said.
No. Just no. Washington needs to find a new starting quarterback one way or another over the next few months. It won’t be Tim Boyle.