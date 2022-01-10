In the coming weeks and months, Rivera’s plans to revamp the roster will come into focus, making Sunday’s game the last one with Washington for many of its players. For others, healthier beginnings and new contracts could be on the horizon.
“You factor in all these injuries and, again, a lot of the adversity, it’s tough,” quarterback Taylor Heinicke said during an end-of-season video conference call with reporters. “I think if you can just stay healthy and just play clean football, that’s the biggest thing. … Injuries will kill you throughout the year, and that’s not to say those guys that came in didn’t do a good job — they did a great job of stepping up — but you can’t replace a guy like Chase Young and Montez Sweat.”
Young, who suffered a torn right ACL in Week 10, was one of several Washington starters to end the season on injured reserve. On Monday, in his first public comments since the injury, Young said he’s walking again and progressing in his recovery, but he declined to provide a timetable for his return or details about his offseason plan.
“Right now I’m just going to be where my feet are at, you know, just take things one day at a time and just try to attack it with my best, day in and day out,” he said. “... My offseason, we’re still talking about it. Figuring everything out for it, so I’m not sure right now.”
Wide receiver Curtis Samuel, a key offseason addition, was limited to 84 offensive snaps by groin and hamstring injuries. He said this season was his toughest mental test because of the frustration of being sidelined. He said he now feels the best he has, and his experience adds more inspiration.
“I’m just so motivated. Having the year I had, not being able to be out there, it frustrated me more than anything,” he said. “... Going into the offseason I’m mentally focused and locked in and really ready to go. I haven’t felt this way in a really long time. I’m going to put in so much work to try to put myself and the team in the best position next year to win games.”
The possibility of gaining many of the playmakers it lost during the season has fueled much of Washington’s optimism about 2022. But the team still has plenty of uncertainty at nearly every position, none more so than at quarterback.
Heinicke, who started 16 games in relief of Ryan Fitzpatrick, has spoken in recent weeks with an understanding that his job isn’t guaranteed. He has one year left on his contract, but finding a long-term answer is Washington’s priority.
Also near the top of its to-do list is keeping its offensive line deep and consistent. Five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff is among the team’s 22 unrestricted free agents — again. Scherff was given the franchise tag each of the past two seasons, bumping his 2021 salary to the highest in the NFL among guards at $18 million.
Rivera has praised the improvement of the offensive line, and teammates regard Scherff as an anchor and a leader up front. But he turned 30 in December, and he hasn’t played a full season since 2016. Keeping him is likely to be costly, given his 2021 salary. Replacing him would be just as difficult.
“I’d love to be here, and I hope I can end my career here,” Scherff said. “I said that the last couple times, and that’s always the goal for me, to kind of finish where you started. I think we got something good building here. [Sunday] was just a good steppingstone of where we can go.”
The play of the line despite multiple injuries was a bright spot, and it fueled an improved ground game led by two former wide receivers. Second-year running back Antonio Gibson produced his first 1,000-yard rushing season and was a key complement to J.D. McKissic, the third-down back who had 609 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns before suffering a neck injury in Week 12.
McKissic is another pending free agent, and Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner have routinely mentioned his value to the offense as both a runner and pass-catcher. McKissic said there have been talks between his agent and the team about a new contract.
“They want me here, and I want to be here,” McKissic said. “It’s as simple as it sounds. … We’ve just got to get something done.”
Some other takeaways from exit interviews Monday:
Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and Young were part of the team’s announcement on when it would unveil its name. All three said they’re part of the team’s plans for the reveal Feb. 2 and indicated they already have seen the new uniforms and name.
“I think the whole package is complete,” Allen said. “It’s better than I was expecting, to be honest. … The jerseys look phenomenal. Everything works. I’m just really happy with the way things turned out, and I think the fans are going to love it.” . . .
Cornerback William Jackson III said he’s fully healthy from his calf injury and said his role began to click after Washington upset Tampa Bay. One skill he’ll be focused on in the offseason is his vision.
“I was used to having my eyes on one person, but now I have to see the field,” he said. “I have to see it from a different point of view, a different perspective. So now I opened up my vision, use my periphery and see everything that is happening in front of me.” . . .
Finding help at linebacker figures to be a priority again; first-round draft pick Jamin Davis struggled in his rookie season, and Jon Bostic will be a free agent. Cole Holcomb, a fifth-round pick in 2019, played multiple linebacker spots and was responsible for the defensive play-calls. He hopes to settle in at middle linebacker — and to prove his value as the leader at the position.
“I think I’d do well at that ‘Mike’ spot. I like having the green dot [with the in-helmet transmitter], and having it makes it easier to run the show from the middle because you can communicate with both sides,” he said. “I think I can be that guy to fill that role for them.”