Since 2002, the first year the league expanded to 32 franchises, the team ranked higher in expected points added per game at the end of the regular season won 61 percent of its playoff games, with the biggest advantage occurring in the divisional round (.671). Teams that ranked in the Top 10 for both offensive and defensive expected points added during the regular season won 76 percent of their playoff games overall and went 6-2 in the Super Bowl. Those that ranked in the Top 5 in either offensive or defensive expected points added won 74 percent of their postseason matchups with a 3-5 record in the championship game. Those that qualified in neither of those categories were just 18-64 (.281), reaching the Super Bowl four times and going 0-4 in those title games.