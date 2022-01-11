There are many litmus tests used to determine the true Super Bowl contenders from the pretenders, but one of the more reliable methods focuses on teams performing better than other teams in specific situations. The easiest way to measure this is through expected points added, which calculates how many points a team scores compared to an average team running a play under the same set of circumstances, i.e. the same down, distance and field position. The higher the EPA, the more likely that team is to succeed on the field.
Since 2002, the first year the league expanded to 32 franchises, the team ranked higher in expected points added per game at the end of the regular season won 61 percent of its playoff games, with the biggest advantage occurring in the divisional round (.671). Teams that ranked in the Top 10 for both offensive and defensive expected points added during the regular season won 76 percent of their playoff games overall and went 6-2 in the Super Bowl. Those that ranked in the Top 5 in either offensive or defensive expected points added won 74 percent of their postseason matchups with a 3-5 record in the championship game. Those that qualified in neither of those categories were just 18-64 (.281), reaching the Super Bowl four times and going 0-4 in those title games.
We can use these qualifications to home in on the teams best positioned to emerge from what appears to be a tightly packed field. And in the process we can eliminate the AFC’s top seed from our short list of contenders.
Neither the offensive nor defensive units for the Tennessee Titans crack the league’s Top 5 in EPA, and their offensive EPA ranks 15th. While they would certainly benefit from the return of star running back Derrick Henry, history suggests the Titans lack the kind of elite production required to reach the Super Bowl. In that way, there are better values found elsewhere.
Here are the top contenders to reach Super Bowl 56, grouped from most to least likely.
The prime candidates (Top 10 EPA on both sides of the ball)
NFC No. 2 seed: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3rd in offensive EPA, 7th in defensive EPA
The ageless Tom Brady was one of the highest-rated and most-valuable passers of 2021 no matter what you use to measure performance, and he will be a tough opponent in this year’s postseason, too. The defense was also up to the challenge and allowed 1.5 points per drive during the regular season (second best) plus stopped a league-high 26 percent of rushers at or behind the line of scrimmage this season.
AFC No. 3 seed: Buffalo Bills
7th in offensive EPA, 1st in defensive EPA
Buffalo was one of the best defensive teams all season, holding opponents to a league-best 1.5 points per drive and saving 10 points per game after factoring in the down, distance and field position of each play. The offense was also good, scoring 2.6 points per drive (fourth best) and 1.8 points per game more than expected.
NFC No. 3 seed: Dallas Cowboys
6th in offensive EPA, 3rd in defensive EPA
Dak Prescott wasn’t talked about often during the regular season but the 2016 offensive rookie of the year was the ninth most-valuable passer of 2021 per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating. With him under center the Cowboys scored 2.4 points per drive (eighth best) with one of the highest red-zone rates in the NFL this season (63 percent, sixth).
On the other side of the ball is rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, the favorite to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award and one of the highest graded defensive players, including veterans, this season per Pro Football Focus. He’s been credited with 84 tackles, including 13 sacks, and hasn’t allowed a touchdown in coverage all season over 284 snaps.
The next tier (Top 5 in either offensive or defensive EPA)
NFC No. 1 seed: Green Bay Packers
1st in offensive EPA, 22nd in defensive EPA
The offense, led by MVP front-runner Aaron Rodgers, has been tough to stop this season. The team scored almost six more points per game than expected in the regular season and Rodgers’s throws to wide receiver Davante Adams deserves credit for most of that. The duo scored nearly 75 more points than expected this season over 15 games, a total surpassed only by the Rams’ tandem of Matt Stafford and Cooper Kupp.
AFC No. 2 seed: Kansas City Chiefs
2nd in offensive EPA, 23rd in defensive EPA
Coach Andy Reid was searching for answers after a 3-4 start and then saw the Chiefs settle down and win eight in a row, vanquishing five current playoff teams along the way. The defense had a massive turnaround, saving seven points per game after allowing nine more points per game than expected during the first seven weeks of the season.
NFC No. 4 seed: Los Angeles Rams
5th in offensive EPA, 11th in defensive EPA
Coach Sean McVay was lucky enough to have a historically good wide receiver on the roster in Cooper Kupp, who became the first player since 2005 to lead the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). The defense is also anchored by Aaron Donald, arguably the best defensive player of the past few seasons. Donald finished the 2021 campaign as Pro Football Focus’ highest rated defensive lineman after tallying 12½ sacks and 84 total pressures on the quarterback.
AFC No. 6 seed: New England Patriots
11th in offensive EPA, 4th in defensive EPA
The Patriots sputtered at the start of the season but then settled down and reeled off seven straight wins over Weeks 7 to 13, a streak that included victories over the Titans and Bills. The defense led the effort, saving seven points per game during the regular season. But their playoff chances likely hang on rookie quarterback Mac Jones, the 10th best passer of 2021 per Pro Football Focus.
Rest of the field
In the search for the most likely teams to reach the Super Bowl, statistical history suggests the odds are stacked against these squads.
AFC No. 1 seed: Tennessee Titans
15th in offensive EPA, 9th in defensive EPA
AFC No. 4 seed: Cincinnati Bengals
13th in offensive EPA, 10th in defensive EPA
NFC No. 5 seed: Arizona Cardinals
12th in offensive EPA, 6th in defensive EPA
AFC No. 5 seed: Las Vegas Raiders
18th in offensive EPA, 29th in defensive EP
NFC No. 6 seed: San Francisco 49ers
8th in offensive EPA, 13th in defensive EPA
NFC No. 7 seed: Philadelphia Eagles
9th in offensive EPA, 18th in defensive EPA
AFC No. 7 seed: Pittsburgh Steelers
25th in offensive EPA, 14th in defensive EPA