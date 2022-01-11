This is a foreign perch for the Quakers, who were not much of a contender in the D.C. area until 2019. Their last conference title came four years before that, won in the lower of two divisions in the Independent School League. They have yet to win a D.C. state title, putting them in the curious position of national juggernaut still looking to prove something in its own backyard.
“As far as proving ourselves, we’ve held our own against national competition,” Coach Tamika Dudley said. “But in order to feel like we’ve achieved our goals this season, we want to win the conference and the state. Only then will we feel like we’ve accomplished what we should accomplish.”
Sunday’s game against the No. 3 Panthers, a consistent power in the mighty Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, marked the start of a transition from the national to the local for Sidwell. The team spent much of December taking on far-flung opponents in nationally relevant showcase games. But following a 29-day layoff, it is suddenly early January and time for local games to take over. Outside of a few nonconference challenges left on the schedule, Sidwell will focus on winning the ISL and D.C. State Athletic Association championships.
“We’re not going to overlook anybody,” junior guard Jadyn Donavan said. “It’s all about keeping the same mind-set at all times. Our main goal is to win every single tournament we’re in.”
The game against Paul VI had been scheduled recently, the product of two strong programs looking for good competition to fill a void created by pandemic cancellations. With such talent on the roster, Dudley’s program has consistently sought out competitive games wherever they might be found this season while the Panthers are always game for a challenge before the grind of the WCAC schedule takes over.
The teams appeared evenly matched in the first quarter, although they came about their points by different means. The Panthers (8-3) ran a crisp offense, executing their sets to perfection and getting easy looks. The Quakers (6-0) looked disjointed and a bit sluggish, but often bailed themselves out with pure skill: a contested three-pointer, an acrobatic layup and so on.
It’s an issue Dudley has had to deal with all season, this idea of talent versus execution. She knows that many of her players are good enough to create something out of nothing, but straying from the game plan too much is a road to nowhere.
“It’s definitely a balance, because they’re all the best players on their club teams and are used to putting the ball in the bucket all the time,” Dudley said. “But this team has been pretty good about buying into running sets and sharing the ball. … One-on-one basketball is the worst thing we can do to ourselves.”
The Quakers looked more organized and confident in the second quarter, and they started to build a lead. By the second half they were in full control on both ends of the floor. Their offensive attack was balanced and smart, while their defense made Paul VI earn every basket until the final whistle. The final score was 69-40, with sophomore guard Leah Harmon leading the way with 19 points and senior Kiki Rice adding 18.
It was a complete performance and a notable result against one of the better programs in the D.C. area. Many of the teams Sidwell will face in the remainder of the regular season don’t compare to the Panthers, raising the question of how this team might handle a few weeks of noncompetitive games.
“It doesn’t change much,” Donavan said. “Even if we’re beating a team by 20-plus, we’re going to be out there playing hard defense, running our sets. It’s an all-out effort from us, from start to finish.”
