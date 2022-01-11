“I’m hoping it’s nothing significant, but time will tell and obviously we have to wait and see how the test unfolds,” Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said before the game.
Beal’s reentry to the protocols came as Washington was close to debuting its full roster for the first time this season after an outbreak hit the team last month. Center Montrezl Harrell was available to play against the Thunder after missing seven games. Forward Anthony Gill also is out of the protocols but will not play Tuesday as he works to regain conditioning.
Outside of coronavirus issues, center Thomas Bryant was expected to make his season debut Wednesday against Orlando after tearing his ACL last year. The 24-year-old center had last played Jan. 9, 2021, and should join Rui Hachimura in making it a big week for comebacks for Washington.
Hachimura made his season debut Sunday after taking months away from basketball to deal with personal issues. Unseld will keep the forward’s minutes limited to around 15 again Tuesday. He scored six points and grabbed three rebounds in just over 14 minutes of Sunday’s win at Orlando.
“We just want to see that build, every night try to do a little bit more, increase his minutes as we go and get a real sense with him [and Bryant],” Unseld said. “Getting this group back together is important — obviously we’re at the midpoint of the season and we’re now finally getting the opportunity to do that, whereas ideally that happens in camp. ... I thought the other night was a great start.”
Beal was playing some of his best basketball of an otherwise rocky season over the past several games. He had averaged 27.3 points while shooting 45.2 percent and adding 8.8 assists in six games since returning Dec. 30.
“No one’s going to sit here and fill Brad’s shoes by himself; it’s going to be a collective effort [against the Thunder],” Unseld said. “I don’t expect one person to take on that burden — we’ll need a little bit more from everybody.”
Kispert starts
In Beal’s place, Washington rookie Corey Kispert was slated to start alongside Spencer Dinwiddie, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. Backup point guard Aaron Holiday had been Unseld’s go-to earlier in the season when a starter was out.
Kispert gives Dinwiddie another shooter to work with and puts the ball in Dinwiddie’s hands more often. Unseld favored keeping two ballhandlers — guard Raul Neto and forward Deni Avdija — in the group coming off the bench.
Kispert earned his fifth start. He came in averaging 5.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 16.9 minutes, numbers that belie his value as a sharp, decisive player in Washington’s offense.