It became the Crimson Tide’s hardest moment since right off the bat. Right off the bat, there came the kind of dramatic play that would prove scarce thereafter. Young, having steered Alabama to one first down, stood to pass, and found his right biceps grabbed from behind by one of the stoutest grabbers out there: 340-pound Jordan Davis. Soon, the football rolled up the field, and soon, linebacker Nakobe Dean carried it with ferocious speed up the right sideline for a touchdown.