Well, Georgia got Alabama at last Monday night, by turning a gnarly five-point fourth-quarter deficit into a gleeful 33-18 victory. Georgia got that first national championship in 41 years in the College Football Playoff title game, and it gave sixth-year coach Kirby Smart, that Georgia alum, his first win against his former boss, Alabama Coach Nick Saban, and it reversed its shocking 41-24 loss to Alabama 37 days prior in the SEC championship game. It got all that before 68,311 through a slog of a game strewn with short passes, Georgia penalties and, for a long while, no touchdowns.
None came until 1:20 remained in the third quarter, Zamir White’s one-yard run for Georgia arranged by James Cook’s electrifying 67-yard run right, then through the line, then leftward and long.
Then, when the Bulldogs (14-1) found trouble and deficit again, they got the winner that will thrill their craving fans for merely the remainder of life, former walk-on Stetson Bennett’s 40-yard touchdown pass on second-and-18 up the right side to Adonai Mitchell, who won a wrestling match for the ball in the end zone and in tight coverage against Alabama’s Khyree Jackson.
That made it 19-18.
Some 8:09 remained.
Georgia had drawn close.
It would get Bennett’s 15-yard touchdown pass to stud tight end Brock Bowers with 3:33 left. It would get Kelee Ringo’s 79-yard interception return with 54 seconds left. It would get unbelievably happy.
“I’m gonna tell you, there’s gonna be some property torn up in Indianapolis tonight!” Smart said on the field in the postgame revelry, echoing a famous Georgia call from late and treasured broadcaster Larry Munson.
“I can’t describe it,” Bennett said. “I love these guys. I have no words.”
“I think our defense is definitely in the history books,” safety Lewis Cine said of a unit dominant all year, then torched by Alabama for 536 yards on Dec. 4, then resolute when Alabama got 399 yards but stalled repeatedly in the red zone Monday.
And in the mix and mirth of all of that, Georgia had weathered a nightmare.
That came after the game creaked into the fourth quarter with an eccentric little score of 13-12 (to Georgia), just as Alabama’s defense seemed to ratchet up its speed and energy. It foiled some sort of hapless Georgia reverse. It forced a third and long just inside 13 minutes when Alabama linebacker Christian Harris chased and then tugged at Bennett, forcing Bennett to try to shed the ball awkwardly.
It looked like an incomplete pass at first, but the officials ruled a fumble, then reviewed that ruling. In the review, it appeared the ball left Bennett’s hand upward because of Harris’s momentum. Then it appeared Brian Branch casually snagged the bounding fumble with one foot barely in bounds. The ruling stood, 11:35 remained, and the Georgians booed.
Alabama got the ball 16 yards from an elusive touchdown, and the elusive touchdown did come on Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young’s brilliant whip of a three-yard throw under pressure to Cameron Latu just inside the doorstep of the end zone. That made it 18-13 with 10:14 to go, and Georgia looked steamed and then hot, as in Bennett’s hand, all the way to Mitchell’s touchdown, that rare burst in the game.
From early on, things went slowly. The game got sludgy. The punters got busy. The score got Big Ten-ny, 9-6 to Alabama at halftime. And the injury fate got lousy.
It befell Jameson Williams, the blur of an Alabama all-American wide receiver as he completed the kind of dazzling 40-yard long ball up the middle that called to mind Dec. 4: the SEC championship game, the day Alabama receivers found shockingly open prairies against Georgia’s Hercules defense. Yet as Williams finished his play this night, things got sickening.
His left knee twisted against the synthetic FieldTurf in a way that made it immediately clear he would exit. It changed the feel of the game as it pertained to one of the most awesome forces ever to hit the sport: the Alabama receiver laboratory, routine supplier of NFL drools and draft choices. Now Alabama had lost John Metchie III and his 1,142 receiving yards Dec. 4 to a similar injury on similar turf in Atlanta and Williams and his 1,572 receiving yards here.
Could Alabama cope?
Might yet another breathtaking receiver turn up and turn heroic?
It became the Crimson Tide’s hardest moment since right off the bat. Right off the bat, there came the kind of dramatic play that would prove scarce thereafter. Young, having steered Alabama to one first down, stood to pass, and found his right biceps grabbed from behind by one of the stoutest grabbers out there: 340-pound Jordan Davis. Soon, the football rolled up the field, and soon, linebacker Nakobe Dean carried it with ferocious speed up the right sideline for a touchdown.
It brought to mind A.J. Terrell’s 44-yard interception return right off the bat to send Clemson toward its 44-16 blasting of Alabama in the final of January 2019 — yet then this time, after a review, it didn’t count. Young had been throwing.
From there, things got less vivid, save for the cartoonish hits. When big plays did break, though, Alabama had slightly more of them. Georgia got George Pickens’s lunging 52-yard catch on a deep ball up the middle, but Alabama got both Williams’s 40-yard catch in blessed loneliness also in the deep middle, which led to a lousy fate, then Latu’s improvisation on the left sideline to turn a short pass into a 61-yarder.
Crucially, Ringo ran down Latu at the Georgia 8-yard line, a happening that enabled the Georgia defense to stand up, finally, with Channing Tindall’s 13-yard sack of Young on third down.
The field goals — and the defenses — persisted. Nobody even bothered to make any turnovers until just after halftime, when Young lofted one way too far up the right side for Jahleel Billingsley, so Christopher Smith intercepted. Georgia took over at the Alabama 43-yard line and got . . . nothing, menaced by an attentive defense headed by the great linebacker Will Anderson.
So Alabama nudged up the field, 68 yards in a half-eternal 17 plays, with Young throwing to names known only to devoted Crimson Tide intellectuals — Traeshon Holden, Trey Sanders — as well as to Ja’Corey Brooks and running back Brian Robinson Jr. The slow march stalled, of course. Receivers couldn’t quite get open enough. Will Reichard tried another field goal. Georgia blocked it.
That, too, would have looked swell in mud.