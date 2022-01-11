This highly anticipated matchup came at a strange point in the basketball calendar for both programs. Gonzaga (9-0), which took over the top spot in The Post’s rankings this week, played two games last week after pausing athletic activities in mid-December. DeMatha (6-2) stopped around the same time, but Tuesday’s contest was its first of the new year. The Stags had last played Dec. 15.
“These kids have been hungry to play,” Gonzaga Coach Steve Turner said. “All these kids — both teams. There’s stoppages, no travel — these kids have a lot of pent-up stuff in them. They got to let it out.”
The Eagles gave the Stags no time to shake off the rust, greeting them with energy and offensive efficiency from the opening tip. Senior forward Jared Turner set the tone by opening the game with back-to-back three-pointers, and the shots kept falling. The Eagles went into halftime with a 49-26 lead.
After that dispiriting start, DeMatha Coach Pete Strickland opted to begin the second half with a lineup of bench players. Even when the starters returned shortly after, the Eagles showed no signs of letting up. They pounded the ball inside, getting easy buckets to respond to every DeMatha surge. Senior forward Quinn Clark led the Eagles with 22 points, andTurner chipped in 16.
“This season has taught us to stay resilient, and it’s built our chemistry,” Turner said. “We love playing with each other, no matter the situation.”
In a normal season, that near-perfect first half would have elicited a deafening reaction in Gonzaga’s Carmody Center. Thanks to a raucous choir of teenage boys, the entirety of this highly anticipated matchup between the two top teams in the area would have been a test for the nerves of both teams and the eardrums of those in attendance.
But this season, like much of the recent past, has been about adaptation. On this night, the latest strangeness was the muted atmosphere at one of the year’s best matchups. Gonzaga was one of many local programs that opted to start the new year with limited spectators — meaning no rowdy student section.
“The Gonzaga crowd would have been going crazy for this one,” senior guard Devin Dinkins said with a laugh. “We wanted to make them proud tonight.”
