To Alabama. Saban, where Smart is concerned, was nothing short of a specter. Smart first came to work for college football’s most luminous figure before he was college football’s most luminous figure — back in 2004, when Saban was still at LSU, a year after he led the Tigers to the national title. In 2005, Saban bolted Baton Rouge for the Miami Dolphins, and a year later he hired Smart to be his safeties coach. When Saban returned to college coaching in Tuscaloosa, he brought Smart with him to be his assistant head coach and defensive backs coach — a position special to Saban because it’s what he played and what he most closely oversees. A year after that, Saban promoted Smart to defensive coordinator.