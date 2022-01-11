The previous top pick from Maryland was Maurice Edu, a future U.S. World Cup midfielder, by Toronto FC in 2007.
In both NCAA seasons, Bender was an all-Big Ten selection and as a sophomore was first-team all-American and the Big Ten midfielder of the year . In 2021, he posted seven goals and five assists in 18 matches.
During the season, Bender said, he heard Charlotte was interested in choosing him, but he added that as the year wore on, the team’s focus seemed to turn.
When the college season ended, Bender was torn about turning pro. Among the eight non-seniors who signed with the league last week, he was the last to commit.
“It looked like he might come back,” Cirovski said, “but then Charlotte stepped up with a really strong commitment.”
“This past week has been a whirlwind,” Bender said. “I have had to make so many tough decisions.”
Bender’s debut could come Feb. 26 — MLS’s opening weekend — against D.C. United at Audi Field.
“I think I am ready for this next step,” he said. “My game will take some time to develop into an impact player, but I think my vision and spatial awareness and work rate will take me to the next level and help me have an impact at Charlotte.”
Cirovski described Bender as a “mentally and physically strong kid who covers so much ground and has such great range. He is a kid who wants to be on the ball — he’s creative — but he can also score goals.”
In Charlotte, Bender will join another local prospect who left school early: Georgetown sophomore midfielder Chris Hegardt. Because he was aligned with the Seattle Sounders’ academy, Hegardt was exempt from the draft. Last week the Sounders traded his homegrown rights to Charlotte for $50,000 in general allocation money.
Bender, a graduate of Calvert Hall College High in Towson, was not affiliated with an MLS youth system; he played for the Baltimore Armour club.
He was not the only local college player drafted in the first round. Navy’s Matt Nocita, a 6-foot-8 center back, was taken at No. 7 by the New York Red Bulls.
United owned the No. 13 pick but traded it to the San Jose Earthquakes for a second-round selection and $100,000 in general allocation money. That move continued a quiet winter for the organization, which has not made any moves through free agency, trades or international signings.
In the second round, United selected Oregon State midfielder Sofiane Djeffal, the Pac-12 player of the year, and Vermont midfielder Alex Nagy. Djeffal, a French playmaker, trained last year with Loudoun United, D.C.'s second-division side.
The MLS draft does not carry the punch it once did because, for young talent, teams now bank more heavily on homegrown signings. Draft picks often land on second-division rosters for developmental purposes.
United is preparing to announce the homegrown signing of midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro, a former academy prospect who has played three seasons at Loudoun.
With training camp opening this weekend and the season starting in about seven weeks, club officials say they are shopping the international marketplace, weighing trade opportunities and negotiating with D.C.’s free agent midfielders, Júnior Moreno and Felipe Martins.
“If we get the guys we like,” technical director Stewart Mairs said, “we’ll be rocking.”
Note: French center back Frédéric Brillant, who played the past four seasons for United and had a 16-year pro career, announced his retirement. He will become a Loudoun assistant coach.
D.C. did not re-sign Brillant, 36, after the 2021 season, in which he appeared in 19 of 34 matches and started 14. In his United tenure, he made 99 regular season appearances (89 starts) and scored five goals.