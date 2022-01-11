“I think Digger Phelps listed 100 teams making the NCAA tournament so far,” Williams said in 2006 while referencing the former coach who by then was an ESPN analyst. “I guess it expanded: 'Hey, we’re getting seven, maybe nine if we have a good tournament.’”
The tournament, of course, did not expand to 100 that year. It nosed from 65 to 68 in 2011 and has stood pat ever since. That’s a worthwhile thing to remember, because for people inclined to view a team or even just a slice of Division I in a vacuum, it’s easy to lose track of the reality.
The NCAA tournament will have 68 teams when it is played in March. (If it’s played in March, which remains a necessary qualifier for our times). There will be at least 36 at-large berths allocated, as there have been for each of the last 10 tournaments contested. Last year, there were 37 because the Ivy League bowed out of competition.
All of which stands in contrast to premature but definitive declarations as to which teams are completely done for and (even worse) which conferences have no chance of sending more than, say, three or four teams to the field of 68. Let this be the first of many reminders: Teams earn bids, not leagues.
It’s Jan. 11. Football season just ended. Roughly half of the regular season remains on the horizon, and nearly all of it will be conference play. A lot of teams are a four-game winning streak away from considerably enhancing their postseason hopes. Just about anyone would take a serious tumble at this stage if it lost four in a row.
The edge of the field in The Washington Post’s first in-season bracket projection is evidence enough of that. There are power conference schools with soft nonconference schedules just inside or outside the field. There are teams hit by covid that will need to regroup once they return to the floor.
There are mid-majors with profiles and metrics that suggest they’re worthy of consideration (here’s looking at you, Murray State). There are teams whose profiles are virtually impossible to parse (Florida and Louisville land in this category).
It’s like most seasons, with its own little quirks. Yes, it was a lean year for the ACC in nonconference play. Yes, the Pac-12 looks incredibly top-heavy this season. Yes, the West Coast Conference’s top half came close to acing its out-of-league work.
All of the teams in those conferences have plenty of work to do on their own over the next nine weeks. Most seasons, the fates of teams can change a whole lot in the final two months of the season. Rarely is anything certain in mid-January.
No, there won’t be 100 teams in this season’s tournament. Thank heavens. But there will be 68. It might look like there is a muddle of mediocrity across the sport, and that may well be the case. It’s not an unusual sentiment to hear in any January.
But a team doesn’t have to be great to reach the NCAA tournament. It just needs to own one of the 36 best profiles among teams that don’t win conference tournaments (or, of course, just win its conference tournament). That’s more attainable for a lot of teams than many would have you believe at this stage of the season.
Field notes
Last four included: Central Florida, Murray State, Louisville, Florida
First four on the outside: Virginia Commonwealth, UAB, Clemson, Texas Christian
Next four on the outside: Minnesota, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, St. Bonaventure
Conference call: Big East (7), Big Ten (7), Big 12 (7), Southeastern (6), Atlantic Coast (5), West Coast (4), American Athletic (3), Pac-12 (3), Mountain West (2), Ohio Valley (2)
Bracket projection
South vs. East, West vs. Midwest
South Region
Fort Worth, Texas
(1) BIG 12/Baylor vs. (16) MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/Coppin State-BIG SKY/Weber State winner
(8) North Carolina vs. (9) Brigham Young
Milwaukee
(5) Tennessee vs. (12) Louisville-Murray State winner
(4) BIG TEN/Illinois vs. (13) WESTERN ATHLETIC/New Mexico State
Pittsburgh
(3) BIG EAST/Villanova vs. (14) NORTHEAST/Wagner
(6) Texas Tech vs. (11) Iowa
Greenville, S.C.
(7) MISSOURI VALLEY/Loyola Chicago vs. (10) OHIO VALLEY/Belmont
(2) LSU vs. (15) SUN BELT/Louisiana-Lafayette
Baylor landing the No. 1 overall seed was one of the easiest aspects of the exercise. Last year’s national champions are undefeated at the midpoint of the regular season. … Illinois and New Mexico State both went to a Final Four under the late Lou Henson. …
The Northeast Conference champion is usually consigned to play-in game duty, but Wagner has an early victory at Virginia Commonwealth that could help it avoid that fate if it earns its first NCAA berth since 2003. … Last week’s neutral-site defeat of San Francisco is a valuable asset for Loyola Chicago, whose only losses came against Auburn and Michigan State. …
East Region
San Diego
(1) PAC-12/Arizona vs. (16) BIG SOUTH/Gardner-Webb-SOUTHLAND/Nicholls State winner
(8) San Francisco vs. (9) ATLANTIC 10/Davidson
Indianapolis
(5) Ohio State vs. (12) CONFERENCE USA/Louisiana Tech
(4) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Houston vs. (13) SUMMIT/South Dakota State
Milwaukee
(3) Wisconsin vs. (14) HORIZON/Oakland
(6) Providence vs. (11) Wake Forest
Greenville, S.C.
(7) West Virginia vs. (10) Creighton
(2) SOUTHEASTERN/Auburn vs. (15) AMERICA EAST/Vermont
Arizona missed the tournament in 2019 and 2021, but here the Wildcats are under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd. They get five of their next seven at home, too, assuming there aren’t more pandemic wrenches thrown into the Pac-12 schedule. … Louisiana Tech hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 1991, but it has rung up eight 20-win seasons in the last nine years. Led by forward Kenneth Lofton, this is probably coach Eric Konkol’s best team yet. …
Wisconsin keeps finding ways to win. The Badgers are 13-2, including 8-1 in games decided by six points or less. … The Steve Forbes rebuilding project is ahead of schedule at Wake Forest, who should have a revealing week with Duke (Wednesday at home) and Virginia (Saturday on the road) up next. … Creighton’s metrics are all over the place, but the Bluejays’ victories over Villanova (home), Brigham Young (neutral) and Marquette (road) have them in this field.
West Region
Portland, Ore.
(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC/Southern
(8) Indiana vs. (9) MOUNTAIN WEST/San Diego State
Buffalo
(5) Iowa State vs. (12) Central Florida-Florida winner
(4) Michigan State vs. (13) METRO ATLANTIC/Iona
Portland, Ore.
(3) Southern California vs. (14) MID-AMERICAN/Ohio
(6) Kentucky vs. (11) Marquette
Fort Worth, Texas
(7) Connecticut vs. (10) ATLANTIC COAST/Miami
(2) Kansas vs. (15) ATLANTIC SUN/Liberty
Gonzaga-Southern is a ghost of near-upsets past. Gonzaga earned a 64-58 victory over the Jaguars in a 1/16 game in 2013; two days later, the Bulldogs lost to Final Four-bound Wichita State. … A Tom Izzo-Rick Pitino first-round game would be fun. Izzo’s Michigan State teams are 2-1 in the postseason against Pitino (all when he was at Louisville), winning Elite Eight games in 2009 and 2015 and falling in a Sweet 16 game in 2012. Pitino, of course, now coaches at Iona. …
Southern California is a puzzler — 13-0 but with a questionable strength of schedule. … Miami is off to only the second 5-0 start in ACC play since it joined the league in 2004-05, with its latest victory a signature performance at Duke. The Hurricanes went 13-0 to open ACC play in 2012-13 and later won the league tournament.
Midwest Region
Indianapolis
(1) Purdue vs. (16) COLONIAL/Drexel
(8) Oklahoma vs. (9) Colorado State
Buffalo
(5) Xavier vs. (12) SOUTHERN/Chattanooga
(4) Alabama vs. (13) PATRIOT/Navy
Pittsburgh
(3) Duke vs. (14) IVY/Princeton
(6) Seton Hall vs. (11) Memphis
San Diego
(7) Texas vs. (10) Saint Mary’s
(2) UCLA vs. (15) BIG WEST/UC Irvine
Colorado State took its first loss over the weekend, but its victories over Creighton and Saint Mary’s — teams in a similar place in the bracket — help keep the Rams safely in the field. … The metrics listed on the NCAA team sheets are unanimous in assessing Xavier as a top-25 team. A No. 5 seed is not a stretch for the Musketeers. …
Memphis has some warts, but it’s also defeated Alabama and does well in predictive metrics. The Tigers have also won four of five after a four-game slide. For now, that’s good enough to be in the field. … The placement of Texas is a function of the Longhorns not owning a Quadrant 1 victory and earning nine of their 12 victories in Quadrant 4 games. There are plenty of chances to fix the first problem, but Chris Beard’s team could be knocked for its nonconference schedule come March.