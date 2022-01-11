Arizona missed the tournament in 2019 and 2021, but here the Wildcats are under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd. They get five of their next seven at home, too, assuming there aren’t more pandemic wrenches thrown into the Pac-12 schedule. … Louisiana Tech hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 1991, but it has rung up eight 20-win seasons in the last nine years. Led by forward Kenneth Lofton, this is probably coach Eric Konkol’s best team yet. …