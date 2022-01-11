As good as these teams are, this one will come down to quarterback play. The Bills will need a great game from Allen to win. He has been up and down, but he was very good in Buffalo’s win over New England, throwing for three touchdowns and no interceptions and rushing for 64 yards. But he’ll have to stay ahead of Belichick’s numerous packages of pass coverages, which are notorious for forcing the opposing quarterback into bad games in the playoffs.