“It was good competition,” Karapetyan said. “I would have hoped to do better … but I’ll take what I can get.”
Delbarton (N.J.) dominated the meet, posting 311 points as a team, and St. Mary’s Ryken finished second — still almost 100 points behind the Green Wave.
“Seeing the different weight classes on the podium, a lot of Delbarton wrestlers came in first,” Cadets’ 170-pounder Nick Banks said. “It was definitely eye-opening.”
Banks, a junior, ended up taking third place as well on Saturday after taking down a Roanoke Catholic (Va.) wrestler in a 7-5 decision.
“We got to see that we’re close to those guys, for the most part, but not quite there yet,” St. John’s Coach Michael Sprague said. “There’s time between now and the end of the season to close the gap there.”
— Shane Connuck
Indoor Track
The VA Showcase 2022 is coming up this weekend, and schools across the region and beyond will vie for indoor track records at one of the biggest high school meets in the nation.
The showcase, which will be held at the Virginia Beach Sports Center, will be many teams’ first major meet of the winter season. For Archbishop Carroll, it’s a chance to test itself against top-tier competition.
“Carroll is looking to bring the heat for this meet,” senior David Warmington Jr. said. “We’re looking to bring everything we’ve got to every single event that we are in. And I’m looking to open up on my hurdles and do big things as well.”
Warmington Jr. is a two-time D.C. state champion hurdler, and after Carroll placed third at the 2020 D.C. State Athletic Association championship, he’s expecting a major improvement this year.
“I would say this is probably the best team that I’ve been with during my four years at Carroll,” Warmington said. “We have a lot of new people who came to our team who are going to contribute to us winning a lot of things this year. This is the year where we can win it all.”
The VA Showcase begins on Friday and will continue through Sunday. It will feature more than 250 teams from throughout the East Coast, including top local talent.
— Aaron Credeur
Ice Hockey
Alexandria City/Wakefield has won seven straight games to rise to the top of the Capital Scholastic Hockey League, and a big reason why has been its play in net.
Junior Hayden Martsching, in just his second year as fulltime goalie, saved 37 shots on Friday to secure a 3-2 victory over Woodbridge.
Martsching’s interest in hockey was piqued at a young age, when his father took him to watch the Washington Capitals. He started playing as a goalie at age 10 and has committed to it more fully recently — taking pride in having teammates rely on him.
“Playing goalie allows you to have a massive impact on the game, and that was and still is very important to me,” Martsching said.
In the first period of Friday’s game, Martsching stopped 17 out of 18 shots, allowing only a goal in a 5-on-3 power play for Woodbridge.
“Our job is to test the goalie early,” Woodbridge Coach Hugo Cordova said. “Our kids have gotten really good at moving the puck side to side on good goalies like that, and they still moved it side to side, but man, he was still there for every shot.”
— Hayley Salvatore
Swimming and diving
Unlike a workout regimen or a season’s expectations, the job of a high school sports captain doesn’t change much based on a team’s talent. Generally, captains build bonds between their teammates — a task that has increased in importance and difficulty during the pandemic.
Now in his second “covid year” as the swim captain at Lake Braddock, James Luetkenhaus has been something of a blueprint for the role. He has revived traditions, such as the slippery “sock tag” game on the cafeteria floors, and welcomed new faces, such Ole Hellmold, a swimmer from Germany who is now beloved.
“He didn’t know anybody … we went on to talk about my own German background, like my last name is Luetkenhaus, and that’s a very German sounding last name, so we bonded over that,” he said. “Now everybody loves him. Those are the kind of experiences you get when you talk to everybody.”
Luetkenhaus, who didn’t pick up the sport until he was 13, said he’s been able to empathize and relate to new swimmers because he understands what it is like to be new to a new community.
— Spencer Nusbaum
