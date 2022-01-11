This offseason, Rivera’s third at the helm, Washington is armed with significant capital to acquire a passer. It has the 11th pick in the draft and $54.9 million in salary cap space, fourth most in the NFL, according to the website Over the Cap. Washington can focus those resources on a quarterback, Rivera said, because overall he feels “very good” about the roster, which has “just a few” spots that need to be upgraded.
At Tuesday’s offseason-opening news conference, Rivera said he hasn’t spoken with owner Daniel Snyder — he’s still in the evaluation process — but he sounded willing to be more aggressive than he was last year. In January 2021, the Los Angeles Rams outbid Washington for quarterback Matthew Stafford in part because Rivera balked at the Detroit Lions’ ask of multiple early-round draft picks as well as a veteran player.
“If you’re going to make any kind of move [at quarterback], then you’ve got to make sure you understand what type of capital you’re going to have to use,” Rivera said. “If there’s somebody out there that we like enough to sit down and say, ‘Hey, look, we have to consider [giving up] these picks and that capital in terms of core players,’ we’ll have to talk about that.”
Washington is unlikely to find its quarterback in-house — Rivera did not mention Taylor Heinicke once during Tuesday’s news conference — or in free agency. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jameis Winston and Teddy Bridgewater are the only starters set to hit the market, and none are considered ascendant. Two of them, Fitzpatrick (hip) and Winston (ACL), are coming off serious injuries.
The team’s best options seem to be via trade or the draft. Expectations will be high for his third year, but Rivera said he won’t shy away from drafting a quarterback who needs time to develop. He added that he also wouldn’t be afraid to start a rookie right away, as he did with Cam Newton, the No. 1 pick in 2011, with the Carolina Panthers.
“If you draft him, are you guys [the media] going to be patient enough to give me two seasons?” Rivera said. “The third season is when you take another step, and hopefully we’ve done the things with the other positions that would warrant us [playing him right away].”
The draft lacks a clear-cut No. 1 quarterback. There seems to be a consensus top five — Matt Corral of Mississippi, Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh, Sam Howell of North Carolina, Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati and Malik Willis of Liberty — but each comes with question marks. The murkiness of this class is notable because, though Rivera’s handpicked front office includes four executives with general manager experience, none drafted a franchise quarterback without the No. 1 pick.
“It’s not just about where you pick but who you pick,” Rivera said.
If Washington pursues a trade, it may try to capitalize on what could be a flurry of quarterback movement this offseason. Those on the move could include Seattle’s Russell Wilson, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Las Vegas’s Derek Carr, Atlanta’s Matt Ryan and San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo.
One of the best (and likeliest) quarterbacks to be traded is Houston’s Deshaun Watson, the three-time Pro Bowl pick who sat out this past season after 22 women accused him of sexual misconduct and sexual assault in civil lawsuits. Watson, 26, has denied those allegations.
NFL rules prohibit Rivera from discussing players on other teams, but he said if Washington were to acquire a player with legal troubles, he would ask the league for guidance. The NFL has not put Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list.
Rivera was asked whether acquiring a player such as Watson would be risky, especially considering the franchise’s organizational overhaul following allegations of workplace misconduct.
“I don’t know because, again, you got to understand what the circumstances are,” he said. “To look at certain situations, certain circumstances, you’d like to hope that your culture inside [the team facility] is strong enough to put [its] arm around people and help them get things going in the right direction, too. So we’ll see.”
If Washington finds a quarterback, Rivera believes he’ll elevate the rest of the team. Rivera pointed to 2020, when Alex Smith helped Washington to a 5-2 record down the stretch on its way to the NFC East title. He said the front office is pursuing a passer now for the same reason the team, which had incentive to lose Sunday at the New York Giants to boost its draft position, still played its starters and tried to win.
“This area is hungry for a winner,” he said. “They want a winner, and I want to win.”
Notes: Washington signed cornerback Corn Elder and running back Jonathan Williams to contract extensions and fullback Alex Armah and running back Reggie Bonnafon to reserve/future contracts. . . .
Rivera said the team plans to address its depleted training staff before March’s scouting combine, which will require medical evaluations of prospects. Head athletic trainer and director of sports medicine Ryan Vermillion and assistant athletic trainer Doug Quon remain on administrative leave following a Drug Enforcement Administration raid of the team facility in October. “It is most certainly something that we are working towards,” Rivera said. . . .
General Manager Martin Mayhew, who attended Tuesday’s news conference with Rivera, said the team wants to re-sign right guard Brandon Scherff. “Our fans should know: We’ve made every effort to get something done,” he said. “Last year, we made an offer to [Scherff to] be the highest-paid offensive guard in the history of the National Football League. We’ll keep that dialogue going on and see where things go.”