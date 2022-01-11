When Bennett took in the scene at Indianapolis’s Lucas Oil Stadium, it overwhelmed him. He had led the Bulldogs there while his own fan base agitated for his more heralded backup, years after nobody wanted him out of high school, after he walked on at Georgia, transferred out to junior college and then transferred back in. Georgia kept finding quarterbacks it wanted to play instead of him, and he kept outlasting them or outplaying them until he became his dream school’s first championship quarterback since 1981.