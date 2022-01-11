Georgia beat Alabama on Monday night, 33-18, for its first national championship in 41 years. It slew the Crimson Tide dragon after years of tortured close calls and blown leads. It built a champion on the strength of its ferocious defense, with waves of future pros recruited and molded into a wicked machine by Coach Kirby Smart. It nearly lost because of its quarterback’s mistake, and then it won because he would not allow a disastrous play to become a disastrous night. It won, too, because of Bennett.
When Bennett took in the scene at Indianapolis’s Lucas Oil Stadium, it overwhelmed him. He had led the Bulldogs there while his own fan base agitated for his more heralded backup, years after nobody wanted him out of high school, after he walked on at Georgia, transferred out to junior college and then transferred back in. Georgia kept finding quarterbacks it wanted to play instead of him, and he kept outlasting them or outplaying them until he became his dream school’s first championship quarterback since 1981.
“I love this place,” Bennett said in the on-field interview. “I love this team. I believed in myself. I think I’m the best quarterback.”
Bennett needed belief Monday night. Early in the fourth quarter, on third down from his team’s 27-yard line, Bennett dropped back and instantly met an onrushing Alabama blitz. He scurried backward and tried escaping to his right, but linebacker Christian Harris smothered him. Bennett tried throwing the ball away. As replay would adjudicate, the ball squirted out of his hand before he could throw it forward. Alabama defensive back Brian Branch collected the ball with the urgency of a man picking up a piece of litter, his toe a centimeter from the sideline, not even aware he had recovered a game-swinging fumble.
After four plays, Alabama had taken an 18-13 lead. Georgia had blown another lead to the Crimson Tide. It had led by 13 in the national championship game four years ago. It had led by 10 in the SEC championship game a month ago. Those two ended like other recent games in which Georgia led Alabama — in defeat.
And now, in the biggest moment, the worst loss of all would fall at the feet of a quarterback nobody wanted. All 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds of Bennett had come from Blackshear, Ga., and walked on in 2017. He was the offensive scout team player of the year. He also got the hint when Georgia signed Justin Fields, the No. 2 recruit in the country. Bennett transferred to Jones College in Mississippi.
Bennett showed enough there for Georgia to lure him back with a scholarship in 2019, but not enough to give him much playing time. With Fields having transferred to Ohio State, Bennett became Jake Fromm’s backup. Fromm entered the draft, which opened a door that soon shut in his face. That offseason, Georgia landed five-star recruit D’Wan Mathis and J.T. Daniels, a former five-star recruit who transferred from Southern California.
Injuries eventually cleared Bennett’s path to the field in 2020. He played well in some games and not in others, including a 41-24 loss to Alabama. When Daniels recovered, he reclaimed the starting position.
Daniels began 2021, Bennett’s senior season, as the starter, too. In an opening 10-3 victory over Clemson, Daniels hurt his oblique. Bennett started the next game, and it didn’t matter that he shredded UAB. Daniels returned and Bennett went back to the bench for two more games before Daniels suffered another injury.
At last, Bennett seized the starting job by the throat. Buoyed by an all-time defense, Bennett tore through the SEC. Daniels healed, and Bennett kept his job even as fans whispered. The whispers turned to roars when he threw two picks in a 41-24 shellacking against the Crimson Tide in the SEC title game.
As Bulldogs fans clamored for Daniels, Georgia’s coaches stuck with Bennett. They believed in his experience and savvy, his speed and his accuracy, and his fearlessness. Daniels remained on the sideline Monday night as Bennett began with a nightmare opening series — he took a sack, dropped a fumble without contact and took a delay-of-game penalty.
And then it was Bennett who lost the ball in his own territory, a play that could have defined his career and spoiled a dream season. Bennett decided it would not.
“I wasn’t going to be the reason we lost tonight,” he said.
Georgia drove to the Alabama 40-yard line, where it faced second and 18. Bennett drew an Alabama lineman offside with a hard count, just by a hair, but he saw the flag fly — and he knew he had a free play. He launched a pass to freshman Adonai Mitchell in the end zone. A defender draped Mitchell, but it didn’t matter. The pass was too perfect. Just like that, Georgia had retaken the lead at 19-18.
From the moment Bennett saw that defender creep over the line, Georgia overwhelmed Alabama. A three-and-out was followed by Bennett’s second touchdown pass, a little flip on a screen to tight end Brock Bowers. Alabama still had a chance to tie, but that drive ended with an interception and Bennett weeping on the sideline.
Bennett had come to Georgia five years ago with no path to the field, let alone to the national championship. He still thought he was the best quarterback. He may or may not be. But he was not the reason Georgia lost, and he is the quarterback of the best team. And nobody can ever say otherwise.