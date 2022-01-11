The Cavaliers next face another one of the ACC’s top big men Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma, who scored 29 points with 10 rebounds to spark the Hokies to a 65-51 victory last season in Blacksburg, Va.
“With all due respect, Carolina played really well, and I heard Hubert say, he was being nice, ‘against a great Virginia defensive team,’“ Bennett said. “We’re not a great defensive team. We try to be great. We try to first be good, but we’ve been inconsistent. It’s just something you keep working, you keep going, and you keep making little adjustments.”
The Cavaliers (9-6, 3-2 ACC) permitted their second most points in a game this season after North Carolina shot 47.5 percent, including 11 for 25 (44 percent) on three-pointers, in part because Bacot forced Virginia’s pack-line defense to devote so much attention to him that shooters were wide open behind the arc.
The only other opponent to score more points against the Cavaliers this season was Iowa during Virginia’s 75-74 loss in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Nov. 29 in Charlottesville. The Hawkeyes shot 53.6 percent, the highest Virginia has surrendered this season.
Two of three opponents immediately before North Carolina shot at least 46 percent against Virginia, which ranks seventh in conference-only games in field goal percentage defense (43.4) and last out of 15 schools in three-point shooting defense (41.1).
The Cavaliers also are 15th nationally in scoring defense (58.8) after finishing in the top two in eight of the past 10 seasons. Last year they ranked sixth nationally in scoring defense (60.5), which was Virginia’s lowest finish since 35th in Bennett’s second season with the Cavaliers in 2010-11.
“It’s just an ongoing process,” Bennett said. “To give ourselves a letter grade, I don’t have one. I just say we prepare as well as we can. We had a little trouble in practice leading up to [North Carolina]. Our scout team did a good job and exposed some things. It takes all your might to be as good as you can, and you’ve got to embrace that.”
The additional hurdle in getting the defense to reach peak levels has been a rotation of mostly newcomers or inexperienced players. Forward Jayden Gardner and guard Armaan Franklin, for instance, are transfers who have been in the starting lineup all season.
Bennett’s most sound defensive teams have been those with seasoned players able to execute the principles of the pack line instinctually through years of film study and repetitions in practice. This season the Cavaliers have not had that luxury because of graduation and transfers.
The only player on the current roster who has started more than one full season for the Cavaliers is Kihei Clark. The senior point guard and respected leader in the locker room has been a starter since his freshman year when Virginia won the national championship.
Guard Reece Beekman started most of last season and leads the Cavaliers in steals this season (32). Kadin Shedrick, the starting center, played 11 games last season with no starts. The redshirt sophomore went scoreless against North Carolina, marking the first time this season he has done so.
Defensive connectivity also has been a work in progress given Bennett continues to tinker with his substitution patterns.
Backup center Francisco Caffaro leads all reserves in minutes (14.8) but averages 3.2 points and 2.9 rebounds. His 40 personal fouls are the second most on the Cavaliers.
The backcourt rotation off the bench includes Kody Stattmann, Taine Murray, Malachi Poindexter and Carson McCorkle, but none has done enough to warrant extensive playing time.
Despite defensive travails and a roster that continues to forge chemistry, the Cavaliers are tied for sixth in the ACC, a half-game behind third-place teams North Carolina and Notre Dame, following a season-long three-game road swing that included wins against Syracuse and Clemson.
“When you recruit character that’s the telltale sign of that, that you can go through adversity,” Bennett said. “The other side of that is will we not keep repeating history and making the same mistakes? That’s where we’ve been a little on a wavy line, and that’s just reality, and you keep addressing it, but the character is strong, and they’re enjoyable to work with.”